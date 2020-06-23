Byrna Technologies Inc. Announces Change of Auditor

Wakefield, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2020) - Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN) ("Byrna" or the "Company") announces that, as disclosed in the Company's Form 8-K dated June 15, 2020 previously filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, it has engaged EisnerAmper LLP ("EA") as its new independent accounting firm for interim reviews and audits, following receipt on June 9, 2020 of a notice of resignation from its former auditors, Mayer Hoffman McCann CPAs, the New York Practice of Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. ("MHM"). In conjunction with the resignation of the former auditor MHM, EA was appointed, effective June 15, 2020, as the Company's successor auditor. In accordance with the National Instrument 51-102 ("NI-51-102"), the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice ("Notice") on SEDAR together with letters from both MHM and EA, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the Notice, as applicable. There were no reportable events as defined in NI-51-102 between MHM and the Company.

About Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: BYRN) (CSE: BYRN)

Byrna is an emerging non-lethal technology company, specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative less lethal equipment and munitions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the company's investor relations site here. The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna(R) HD personal security device, which looks to be the leading choice in the consumer and private security markets for non-lethal home protection, personal safety, and security.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including but not limited to the expectation that EA will serve as the Company's independent accountants for future interim reviews and audits. All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "guidance", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "strategy", "target", "intends", "objective", "goal", "understands", "anticipates" and "believes" (and variations of these or similar words) and statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" or "will be taken" (and variations of these or similar expressions). Forward-looking information is also identifiable in statements of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future, such as "providing the Company with", "is currently", "allows/allowing for", "will advance" or "continues to" or other statements that may be stated in the present tense with future implications. All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by this cautionary note.

Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by Byrna at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information including issues which may arise in transitioning review and audit responsibilities to EA, business or pandemic related issues which may delay the review or audit processes, and similar or different events that could impede the Company's ability to complete timely reviews or audits and related filings.

Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency, or other factor materialize, or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Accordingly, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Byrna does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Lisa Wager, CLO

(978) 665-2721

lisa@byrna.com

