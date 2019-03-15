Byte Power Group Limited Director Appointment/Resignation

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Byte Power Group Ltd (ASX:BPG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr William Yuen to the Board as a Non-Executive Director of Byte Power Group Ltd with immediate effect.



Mr Yuen has over 40 years experience in both senior management and Board positions in a number of large conglomerates in Hong Kong. These conglomerates have diversified interests in many businesses including logistics, distribution, aviation, cosmetics and wine production.



Mr Tham has resigned from his position as Non-Executive Director of Byte Power Group Ltd for personal reasons. Mr Tham has been a director of the Company for 15 years and made a significant contribution to the organization. The Board of Byte Power Group Ltd would like to thank Mr Tham for his service and contribution.







About Byte Power Group Limited:



Byte Power Group Limited (ASX:BPG) is a diversified technology solutions group with a particular emphasis on securing Asian business opportunities.



Through Wimobilize, the Group has a new cutting edge technology solution, a proprietary Advance Hybrid Artificial Intelligence Big Data Technology Platform consisting of 31 Advance Analysis Engines, 4 levels of Hybrid Correlation and Al Profiling Algorithms customised for governmental, healthcare, banking, telco and tourism industries. This proprietary Big Data technology platform elevated the AI Predictive Analysis and deep insight intelligence to a new paradigm, applicable to any market segment.



This Wimobilize Big Data technology powered e-commerce ecosystem will provide the next generation innovative trading platform for distributing the Company's Australian wine, organic honey and honeycomb.





