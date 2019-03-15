Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Byte Power Group Limited    BPG   AU000000BPG6

BYTE POWER GROUP LIMITED

(BPG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/21
0.009 AUD   --.--%
03/15Byte Power Group Limited Director Appointment/Resignation
AW
02/28BYTE POWER GROUP LIMITED (ASX : BPG) Half Yearly Report
AQ
02/04BYTE POWER GROUP LIMITED (ASX : BPG) Update on ASIC Infringement Notice and Penalty
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Byte Power Group Limited Director Appointment/Resignation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 12:00am EDT
Director Appointment/Resignation

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Byte Power Group Ltd (ASX:BPG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr William Yuen to the Board as a Non-Executive Director of Byte Power Group Ltd with immediate effect.

Mr Yuen has over 40 years experience in both senior management and Board positions in a number of large conglomerates in Hong Kong. These conglomerates have diversified interests in many businesses including logistics, distribution, aviation, cosmetics and wine production.

Mr Tham has resigned from his position as Non-Executive Director of Byte Power Group Ltd for personal reasons. Mr Tham has been a director of the Company for 15 years and made a significant contribution to the organization. The Board of Byte Power Group Ltd would like to thank Mr Tham for his service and contribution.



About Byte Power Group Limited:

Byte Power Group Limited (ASX:BPG) is a diversified technology solutions group with a particular emphasis on securing Asian business opportunities.

Through Wimobilize, the Group has a new cutting edge technology solution, a proprietary Advance Hybrid Artificial Intelligence Big Data Technology Platform consisting of 31 Advance Analysis Engines, 4 levels of Hybrid Correlation and Al Profiling Algorithms customised for governmental, healthcare, banking, telco and tourism industries. This proprietary Big Data technology platform elevated the AI Predictive Analysis and deep insight intelligence to a new paradigm, applicable to any market segment.

This Wimobilize Big Data technology powered e-commerce ecosystem will provide the next generation innovative trading platform for distributing the Company's Australian wine, organic honey and honeycomb.



Source:

Byte Power Group Limited



Contact:

Michael Wee
Company Secretary
Byte Power Group Limited
T: +61-7-3620-1688
www.bytepowergroup.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BYTE POWER GROUP LIMITED
03/15Byte Power Group Limited Director Appointment/Resignation
AW
02/28BYTE POWER GROUP LIMITED (ASX : BPG) Half Yearly Report
AQ
02/04BYTE POWER GROUP LIMITED (ASX : BPG) Update on ASIC Infringement Notice and Pena..
AQ
02/04BYTE POWER GROUP LIMITED (ASX : BPG) Update on continued suspension of securitie..
AQ
01/30GOLDFUND (CRYPTO : GFUN) to be Traded on BPX Exchange
AQ
01/15BYTE POWER GROUP LIMITED (ASX : BPG) Update on Cryptocurrency Exchange
AQ
01/02Byte Power Group Limited Deed of Variation
AW
2018BYTE POWER GROUP LIMITED (ASX : BPG) Update on Cryptocurrency Exchange
AQ
2018BYTE POWER GROUP LIMITED (ASX : BPG) Update on BPX Token
AQ
2018Byte Power Group Limited Annual Report
AW
More news
Chart BYTE POWER GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Byte Power Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alvin P. Phua Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Mun Tham Independent Non-Executive Director
Yano Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Wee Independent Non-Executive Director & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BYTE POWER GROUP LIMITED0.00%0
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%28 796
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC1.64%3 207
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%2 967
ENERSYS-11.40%2 960
BEIJING EASPRING MATERIAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%1 990
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.