BYTE POWER GROUP LIMITED (BPG)
Byte Power Group Limited Response to ASX Query Letter

09/05/2018 | 06:25am CEST
Response to ASX Query Letter

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 1 August 2018 the ASX issued a query letter (Query Letter) to Byte Power Group Limited (ASX:BPG) (BPG).

In this Query Letter, the ASX asked BPG under ASX Listing Rule 18.7 to respond to a number of questions and requests for information for the purposes of the ASX being satisfied that BPG is in compliance with the ASX Listing Rules.

To view the full response to ASX Query Letter, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/V5V89M27



About Byte Power Group Limited:

Byte Power Group Limited (ASX:BPG) is a diversified technology solutions group with a particular emphasis on securing Asian business opportunities.

Through Wimobilize, the Group has a new cutting edge technology solution, a proprietary Advance Hybrid Artificial Intelligence Big Data Technology Platform consisting of 31 Advance Analysis Engines, 4 levels of Hybrid Correlation and Al Profiling Algorithms customised for governmental, healthcare, banking, telco and tourism industries. This proprietary Big Data technology platform elevated the AI Predictive Analysis and deep insight intelligence to a new paradigm, applicable to any market segment.

This Wimobilize Big Data technology powered e-commerce ecosystem will provide the next generation innovative trading platform for distributing the Company's Australian wine, organic honey and honeycomb.



Source:

Byte Power Group Limited



Contact:

Michael Wee
Company Secretary
Byte Power Group Limited
T: +61-7-3620-1688
www.bytepowergroup.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Alvin P. Phua Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Mun Tham Independent Non-Executive Director
Yano Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Wee Independent Non-Executive Director & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BYTE POWER GROUP LIMITED0.00%0
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC32.53%3 801
ENERSYS19.19%3 496
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%2 093
VOLTRONIC POWER TECHNOLOGY CORP--.--%1 344
SMP22.35%1 252
