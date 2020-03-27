Log in
Byzen Digital Receives 20 Million Shares Back From Former Strategic Partner, The Axiom Partnership

03/27/2020 | 01:54pm EDT


Returned Shares to be Deposited into Corporate Treasury

London, UK, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Byzen Digital Inc. (OTC PINK: BYZN), a technology mergers and acquisitions company, today announced that it has received the remaining 20 million common shares back from its former strategic partner, The Axiom Partnership. 

As previously announced on September 12, 2019, Byzen Digital has mutually agreed with its Strategic Partner, The Axiom Partnership, to terminate its commercial relationship. As part of the termination, The Axiom Partnership agreed to relinquish the 60 million shares it was granted in the company, all of which have now been deposited back in the Byzen Digital treasury.

About Byzen Digital Inc.

Byzen Digital is a Public company trading on the OTC Pink Current Market and is presently focusing on mergers and acquisitions in high growth industries.

For more information go to: www.byzendigital.com.

Contact:
Byzen Digital Inc.
chris.p@byzendigital.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
