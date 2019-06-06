Log in
C&C : Annual Report and Notice of AGM

06/06/2019 | 02:23am EDT

C&C GROUP PLC

ANNUAL REPORT FOR YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2019

AND

NOTICE OF AGM

The Annual Report of C&C Group plc for the year ended 28 February 2019 and the Annual General Meeting circular (including Notice of the Annual General Meeting) have been posted to shareholders. Copies of these documents have been submitted to Euronext Dublin and, in accordance with Rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority, to the UK National Storage Mechanism. The documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

Companies Announcements Office

Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

+ 353 1 677 8808

and at:

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The Annual Report for the year ended 28 February 2019 is also available in the pdf attachment below:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2787B_1-2019-6-5.pdf

The documents are also available for viewing on the Company's website, www.candcgroupplc.com.

Contacts:

Mark Chilton

Company Secretary

Phone: +44 7720 505877

Investors & Analysts

FTI Consulting
Jonathan Neilan/Paddy Berkery
Tel: +353 1 765 0886
Email: CandCGroup@fticonsulting.com

Novella Communications
Tim Robertson
Tel: +44 203 151 7008
Email: TimR@novella-comms.com

Disclaimer

C&C Group plc published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 06:22:07 UTC



