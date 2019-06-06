C&C : Annual Report and Notice of AGM

C&C GROUP PLC
ANNUAL REPORT FOR YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2019
AND
NOTICE OF AGM
The Annual Report of C&C Group plc for the year ended 28 February 2019 and the Annual General Meeting circular (including Notice of the Annual General Meeting) have been posted to shareholders. Copies of these documents have been submitted to Euronext Dublin and, in accordance with Rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority, to the UK National Storage Mechanism. The documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
Companies Announcements Office
Euronext Dublin
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
+ 353 1 677 8808
and at:
http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
The Annual Report for the year ended 28 February 2019 is also available in the pdf attachment below:
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2787B_1-2019-6-5.pdf
The documents are also available for viewing on the Company's website, www.candcgroupplc.com.
Contacts:
Mark Chilton
Company Secretary
Phone: +44 7720 505877
Investors & Analysts
FTI Consulting
Jonathan Neilan/Paddy Berkery
Tel: +353 1 765 0886
Email: CandCGroup@fticonsulting.com
Novella Communications
Tim Robertson
Tel: +44 203 151 7008
Email: TimR@novella-comms.com
Disclaimer
C&C Group plc published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 06:22:07 UTC