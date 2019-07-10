C&C : Notification of Major Holdings

RNS Number : 1456F

C&C Group Plc

10 July 2019

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)

Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

C&C Group PLC

Bulmers House Keeper Road Crumlin, Dublin, Dublin 12, D12 K702, IE Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation :

Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Brandes Investment Partners, L.P. 11988 El Camino Real, Suite 600, San Diego, 92130, United States

Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 09/07/2019 Date on which issuer notified: 10/07/2019 Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 4% Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total number of attached to Total of both in % instruments voting rights of shares (total of (9.A + 9.B) (total of 9.B.1 + issuer 9.A) 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which 3.89% 3.89% 308,894,042 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 4.55% 4.55% notification (if applicable)

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of Number of voting rights shares % of voting rights

ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect IE00B010DT83 11,859,647 3.83 US1246511000 203,412*** 0.06 SUBTOTAL A 12,063,059 3.89%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Type of Number of voting Expiration Exercise/ rights that may be % of voting financial acquired if the date Conversion Period rights instrument instrument is exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation