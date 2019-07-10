C&C : Notification of Major Holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)
Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
C&C Group PLC
Bulmers House Keeper Road Crumlin, Dublin, Dublin 12, D12 K702, IE
Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
[ ] Other (please specify)
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation :
Name:
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Brandes Investment Partners, L.P.
11988 El Camino Real, Suite 600, San Diego, 92130, United
States
Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:09/07/2019
Date on which issuer notified:10/07/2019
Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:4%
Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights
% of voting rights
through financial
Total number of
attached to
Total of both in %
instruments
voting rights of
shares (total of
(9.A + 9.B)
(total of 9.B.1 +
issuer
9.A)
9.B.2)
Resulting
situation on the
date on which
3.89%
3.89%
308,894,042
threshold was
crossed or
reached
Position of
previous
4.55%
4.55%
notification (if
applicable)
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rights
shares
% of voting rights
ISIN code (if
possible)
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
IE00B010DT83
11,859,647
3.83
US1246511000
203,412***
0.06
SUBTOTAL A
12,063,059
3.89%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations
Type of
Number of voting
Expiration
Exercise/
rights that may be
% of voting
financial
acquired if the
date
Conversion Period
rights
instrument
instrument is
exercised/converted.
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation
17(1)(b) of the Regulations
Type of
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or
Number of
% of voting
financial
Conversion
cash
voting
instrument
date
Period xi
settlement
rights
rights
SUBTOTAL
B.2
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box) :
[X ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
]Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
% of voting rights if
% of voting rights
Total of both if it
through financial
Name
it equals or is higher
instruments if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
than the notifiable
threshold
threshold
Brandes Investment
3.89
0.00
3.89
Partners, L.P.
In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
Additional information:
This number takes into account the ADR ratio 1:3. Done at San Diego on 10/07/2019.
