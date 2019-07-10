Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  C&C Group    GCC   IE00B010DT83

C&C GROUP

(GCC)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/10 11:29:55 am
4.035 EUR   -0.74%
12:43pC&C : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
07/04C&C : AGM Results
PU
06/06C&C : 2019 Final Dividend - Scrip Alternative
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

C&C : Notification of Major Holdings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 12:43pm EDT

RNS Number : 1456F

C&C Group Plc

10 July 2019

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the Central Bank of Ireland)

  1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
    C&C Group PLC
    Bulmers House Keeper Road Crumlin, Dublin, Dublin 12, D12 K702, IE
  2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

  • ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
  • ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[ ] Other (please specify)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation :

Name:

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

Brandes Investment Partners, L.P.

11988 El Camino Real, Suite 600, San Diego, 92130, United

States

  1. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:09/07/2019
  3. Date on which issuer notified: 10/07/2019
  4. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 4%
  5. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

through financial

Total number of

attached to

Total of both in %

instruments

voting rights of

shares (total of

(9.A + 9.B)

(total of 9.B.1 +

issuer

9.A)

9.B.2)

Resulting

situation on the

date on which

3.89%

3.89%

308,894,042

threshold was

crossed or

reached

Position of

previous

4.55%

4.55%

notification (if

applicable)

9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rights

shares

% of voting rights

ISIN code (if

possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

IE00B010DT83

11,859,647

3.83

US1246511000

203,412***

0.06

SUBTOTAL A

12,063,059

3.89%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Type of

Number of voting

Expiration

Exercise/

rights that may be

% of voting

financial

acquired if the

date

Conversion Period

rights

instrument

instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation

Page 1 of 2

17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

% of voting

financial

Conversion

cash

voting

instrument

date

Period xi

settlement

rights

rights

SUBTOTAL

B.2

10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box) :

[X ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

  • ] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
    financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

% of voting rights if

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial

Name

it equals or is higher

instruments if it

equals or is higher

than the notifiable

equals or is higher

than the notifiable

threshold

than the notifiable

threshold

threshold

Brandes Investment

3.89

0.00

3.89

Partners, L.P.

  1. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
  2. Additional information:
  • This number takes into account the ADR ratio 1:3.
    Done at San Diego on 10/07/2019.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

HOLSFLFISFUSELW

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

C&C Group plc published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 16:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on C&C GROUP
12:43pC&C : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
07/04C&C : AGM Results
PU
06/06C&C : 2019 Final Dividend - Scrip Alternative
PU
06/06C&C : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
05/31C&C : Board Changes
PU
05/30C&C : Dividend Timetable & Scrip Dividend Scheme
PU
05/30C&C GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
05/17C&C GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
03/04C&C GROUP PLC : annual sales release
01/09C&C : Statement re Effective Date of Board Change
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 678 M
EBIT 2020 116 M
Net income 2020 89,4 M
Debt 2020 257 M
Yield 2020 4,00%
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 1 252 M
Chart C&C GROUP
Duration : Period :
C&C Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C&C GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,67  €
Last Close Price 4,07  €
Spread / Highest target 0,86%
Spread / Average Target -9,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Glancey Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stewart C. Gilliland Chairman
Andrea Pozzi Group Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jonathan Frederick Solesbury Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Holroyd Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
C&C GROUP49.17%1 414
CONSTELLATION BRANDS23.14%37 705
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LTD5.61%7 697
VINA CONCHA Y TORO SA--.--%1 547
DELEGAT'S GROUP LTD.--.--%787
LAURENT-PERRIER-4.21%598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About