C&C : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

RNS Number : 0673V

C&C Group Plc

02 December 2019

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 2 December 2019

Name of applicant: C&C Group plc Name of scheme: Executive Share Option Scheme and Long Term Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 01/06/2019 To: 30/11/2019 Balance of unallotted securities under 469,503 scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block 0 scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities 41,389 issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not 428,114 yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of contact: Mark Chilton - Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: +44 7720 505877

