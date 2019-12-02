Log in
389 GBp   -0.26%
02:43aC&C : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
11/22C&C : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
10/18C&C : Five Lamps Opens Brewery on Dublin's Camden Street
PU
C&C : Block Listing Six Monthly Return

12/02/2019 | 02:43am EST

RNS Number : 0673V

C&C Group Plc

02 December 2019

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 2 December 2019

Name of applicant:

C&C Group plc

Name of scheme:

Executive Share Option Scheme and Long

Term Incentive Plan

Period of return:

From:

01/06/2019

To:

30/11/2019

Balance of unallotted securities under

469,503

scheme(s) from previous return:

Plus: The amount by which the block

0

scheme(s) has been increased since

the date of the last return (if any

increase has been applied for):

Less: Number of securities

41,389

issued/allotted under scheme(s)

during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not

428,114

yet issued/allotted at end of period:

Name of contact:

Mark Chilton - Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

+44 7720 505877

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

BLRBRBDBUSDBGCI

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

C&C Group plc published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 07:42:07 UTC
