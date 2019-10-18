Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  C&C Group plc    CCR   IE00B010DT83

C&C GROUP PLC

(CCR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/17 11:35:12 am
362 GBp   -1.09%
02:39aC&C : Five Lamps Opens Brewery on Dublin's Camden Street
PU
10/10C&C : Tennent's big red T goes green
PU
2014C&C : INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED - Form 8.3 - C&C GROUP PLC
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

C&C : Five Lamps Opens Brewery on Dublin's Camden Street

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 02:39am EDT

Five Lamps Opens Brewery on Dublin's Camden Street

Visitors to be immersed in the culture, heritage and authenticity of Five Lamps; qualities which define the essence, flavour and character of 'The Beer of Dublin'

Dublin, 18 October 2019 | Five Lamps, the handcrafted Irish beer brewed in Dublin, will this weekend officially open the Five Lamps Dublin Brewery and Visitor Centre, housed upstairs in Camden street's 'The Camden' (formerly 'The Palace'). Iconic and steeped in local history, this former cinema played host to the Theatre De Luxe in the early 20th century and also featured in scenes from the famous Dublin musical and comedy-drama "The Commitments". While respecting its original features and illustrious past, the building has undergone a radical modernisation and transformation which includes a first floor dedicated to the Five Lamps Dublin Brewery.

Visitors to the new Five Lamps Dublin Brewery will have the opportunity to experience first-hand the culture, heritage and authenticity of Five Lamps; qualities which define the essence, flavour and character of 'The Beer of Dublin'.

Five Lamps Dublin Brewery Tour & Visitor Centre

The Five Lamps Dublin Brewery is a personal journey of the senses. Watching the Master Brewer, visitors will be immersed in the skill, dedication and passion of the brewing process and the magical craft of capturing the defining characteristics of culture, heritage and authenticity in every drop of Five Lamps beer. Guided by local experts and characters, over 45 minutes, visitors will experience a vision of Dublin through the eyes of true 'blue' Dubliners; from legendary tales of the city streets where Five Lamps was born, to 'A Love Letter to Dublin', a short film starring Imelda May, who shares an intimate portrayal of what it means to be a proud Dubliner in Ireland today. The Five Lamps Dublin Brewery Tour finishes with a beer tasting of the full Five Lamps range.

A legend of his craft, Five Lamps Master Brewer, William Harvey, will be based on-site brewing seasonal beers and will use the brewery as his experimental kitchen to grow, develop and perfect Five Lamps beers. The Five Lamps Brewery also features a gift shop which will be selling uniquely branded Five Lamps merchandise and Dublin-themed memorabilia.

Ross Bissett, General Manager of the Five Lamps Dublin Brewery, commented: "As The Beer of Dublin, we are delighted to create a Five Lamps Dublin Brewery and Visitor Centre in the heart of the city. Here, in our spiritual home, visitors will experience the culture, heritage and authenticity of Five Lamps. These qualities define the essence, flavour and character of our handcrafted beers. Steeped in local history and respectfully restored, this iconic city centre location represents our defining qualities. This is an appropriate setting for us to welcome visitors and share our story, showcase our passion for handcrafted brewing and experience the authenticity of Five Lamps."

Five Lamps Master Brewer, William Harvey, added: "It's an exciting prospect to share my love for Five Lamps and handcrafted beer, which for me has long been a vocation. Quintessentially of Dublin and experienced through such an original Brewery Tour, visitors will leave with a deeper understanding of Five Lamps; the ingredients beyond the barley, yeast and hops, and a gain a greater appreciation for the skill, inspiration and dedication that goes into creating our beer."

ENDS

The Five Lamps Journey

With a mission is to offer an accessible and easy drinking, Irish handcrafted beer, using only natural ingredients, we brewed our first beer down by the North Strand in the shadow of Dublin's iconic Five Lamps. The inaugural brew, the original Five Lamps Lager, is a traditional Czech style pilsner with a Dublin twist. Handcrafted by our brewer William Harvey and produced using only natural ingredients, the Lager set the city scene alight back in 2012. Before long, we had outgrown our first digs, and we moved to our next home in the heart of the Liberties.

With our creative juices brewing, before long we had produced Five Lamps Pale Ale, our second offering; full bodied, round of finish and now a firm favourite, followed by Five Lamps Red Ale, Five Lamps Stout, Five Lamps Light and a host of seasonal brews, special beers and ales.

In September 2019, Five Lamps found its spiritual home on Camden Street. Visitors to our new Five Lamps Dublin Brewery will have the opportunity to experience first-hand the culture, heritage and authenticity of Five Lamps; qualities which define the essence, flavour and character of 'The Beer of Dublin'.

  1. http://the5lampsbrewery.com

Media enquiries:

FTI Consulting

Jonathan Neilan/Paddy Berkery/Glenn Fitzpatrick

  1. +353 (1) 765 0884
  1. fivelamps@fticonsulting.com

Disclaimer

C&C Group plc published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 06:38:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on C&C GROUP PLC
02:39aC&C : Five Lamps Opens Brewery on Dublin's Camden Street
PU
10/10C&C : Tennent's big red T goes green
PU
2018C&C Group Buys Matthew Clark Bibendum From Conviviality -- Second Update
DJ
2018C&C Group Buys Matthew Clark Bibendum From Conviviality -- Update
DJ
2018C&C Group in Talks to Buy Matthew Clark Bibendum From Conviviality
DJ
2014C&C : INVESTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED - Form 8.3 - C&C GROUP PLC
PR
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 655 M
EBIT 2020 117 M
Net income 2020 89,5 M
Debt 2020 259 M
Yield 2020 3,31%
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
EV / Sales2021 0,89x
Capitalization 1 295 M
Chart C&C GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
C&C Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C&C GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,75  €
Last Close Price 4,19  €
Spread / Highest target 1,77%
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Glancey Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stewart C. Gilliland Non-Executive Chairman
Andrea Pozzi Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Frederick Solesbury Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Emer Finnan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
C&C GROUP PLC13,196.60%1 441
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.22.68%37 774
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED23.65%9 181
CONCHA Y TORO WINERY INC--.--%1 508
DELEGAT'S GROUP LTD.--.--%710
LAURENT-PERRIER-7.79%583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group