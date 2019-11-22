Log in
C&C GROUP PLC

(CCR)
11/21 11:35:12 am
385 GBp   -0.65%
C&C : Transaction in Own Shares

11/22/2019 | 02:18am EST

RNS Number : 2823U

C&C Group Plc

22 November 2019

C&C Group Plc

("C&C" or the "Group")

Transaction in own Shares

Pursuant to the authority given by its shareholders, C&C Group plc announces the purchase, through J&E Davy, of its own ordinary shares of €0.01 each as detailed below.

Following consultations with shareholders, the shares have been repurchased as part of C&C's policy to mitigate the expected dilution arising from the Dividend Scrip Alternative.

Date of purchase:

21 November 2019

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased:

100,000

Highest price paid per share:

£3.85

Lowest price paid per share:

£3.85

The purchase represented an average

£3.85

price per share of

The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the total number of ordinary shares held in treasury, which do not carry voting rights, is 9,025,000. The total number of voting rights in C&C Group plc is 309,906,483.

Contact:

Mark Chilton

Company Secretary

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

END

POSPGGUGGUPBGMG

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

C&C Group plc published this content on 22 November 2019
