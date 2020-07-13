COVID-19: Statement from Interim Executive Chairman

In the past fortnight, the UK and Ireland have further eased restrictions in relation to COVID-19, with the hospitality sector in the key territories in which we operate beginning to safely open their doors and welcome back consumers. The Board of C&C were also delighted to announce the appointment of David Forde as our new Group CEO. David has the requisite blend of brands, distribution and pub sector expertise to maximise the potential of our iconic brands and optimise the potential of our distribution capabilities. We look forward to him joining at the latest in early 2021.

Thanks to the excellent work of our colleagues and suppliers, the Group's supply chain and production facilities remain fully operational and we continue to work with our partners to meet the increased demand in the off-trade. To protect our colleagues, business partners, community and customers, this is being achieved in line with government guidelines, in an environment that sees stringent ongoing audits to ensure that all areas of our business adhere to safe social distancing and compliance with all other health and safety requirements. Given the extensive measures that we have put in place, all of our offices, depots and production facilities, which are open and operating, have been accredited as being COVID-19 secure.

We have commenced the phased return of colleagues to meet the increasing demand that comes with the re-opening of the on-trade business and have produced short films to familiarise and educate returning staff with the increased safety measures and layouts we have put in place across all of our sites. Social distancing measures remain in place across our operations while those colleagues who can work from home continue to do so.

As the easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK and Ireland continues, we are supporting the hospitality sector on measures to facilitate re-opening. In Matthew Clark / Bibendum, these measures include: increased flexibility in delivery days and times; 'new for old keg' replacement process; availability of key lines secured with supply partners; new 'guest checkout' facility on our e-commerce platform and a simplified online process for new account openings. In Ireland, we launched C&C Hygenie, an initiative providing funding for pre-opening / start-up costs for our customers. This offers a central hub with safety standards and certification for the hospitality sector. The initiative also offers items to facilitate safe opening and continuing operation including divider screens, hand sanitisers, signage and foot handles for doors. In Scotland, Tennent's has launched "Dedicated to You" a multi-channel campaign, which gifts a pint of Tennent's Lager or Tennent's Light to consumers in Scotland.

This will be facilitated by the provision of a free keg to c.2,000 outlets across Scotland helping with customer cash flow and encouraging footfall to outlets in the opening of the hospitality sector. The roll out of our LOCAL app continues to facilitate home delivery, click and collect, table service, cashless payment and the capture of customer contact details which are required following reopening.

We continue to seek opportunities to ease the burden on those we depend on the most and those in the greatest need during the crisis. In recent weeks, this has seen the donation of product, water, juice and crisps to various community groups including the Bristol Young Heroes, Children's Hospice South West - Ride for Precious Lives, Hairmyres Hospital, The Everlasting Foodbank, strEAT Events, women's aid and rape crisis centres across the central belt of Scotland.

I would like to express my thanks again to all of our stakeholders for their ongoing support and patience as we continue to navigate through this unprecedented time together.

Please take care, look after each other and stay safe.

Stewart Gilliland

Interim Executive Chairman C&C Group plc