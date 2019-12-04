Log in
C&C Group plc    CCR   IE00B010DT83

C&C GROUP PLC

(CCR)
12/04 11:29:57 am
384 GBp   -0.52%
02:09pEasyjet to make comeback to London bluechip index
RE
12/02C&C : Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PU
11/22C&C : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
Easyjet to make comeback to London bluechip index

12/04/2019 | 02:09pm EST
Passengers board an easyJet plane at the Nantes-Atlantique airport in Bouguenais near Nantes

Easyjet will return to London's bluechip FTSE 100 <.FTSE> index from Dec. 23, along with food delivery firm Just Eat, after the latest quarterly review, operator FTSE Russell said on Wednesday.

The budget airline's shares have rallied 43% in the last three months, helping them secure a place again after being demoted in June.

Miner Fresnillo and insurer Hiscox will be relegated.

The demotions were widely expected based on the recent closing prices of the stocks that saw them ranked at 111 or lower.

The following stocks will enter or leave the midcap FTSE 250:

ENTERING FTSE 250:

C&C Group

Fresnillo

Helios Towers

Hiscox

LXI REIT

LEAVING FTSE 250:

Card Factory

Easyjet

Just Eat

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund (GBP)

Riverstone Energy

(Reporting by Joice Alves, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
C&C GROUP PLC -0.78% 383 Delayed Quote.14,078.15%
CARD FACTORY PLC 1.49% 156.9 Delayed Quote.-10.84%
EASYJET 5.13% 1373.5 Delayed Quote.18.24%
FRESNILLO PLC -6.28% 546 Delayed Quote.-32.26%
HELIOS TOWERS PLC 5.38% 137 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HISCOX LTD -0.74% 1340 Delayed Quote.-16.72%
JUST EAT PLC 0.16% 766.6 Delayed Quote.30.44%
LXI REIT PLC 0.16% 128 Delayed Quote.6.06%
NB GLOBAL FLOATING RATE INCOME FUND LIMITED 0.11% 90.7 Delayed Quote.2.14%
RIVERSTONE ENERGY LIMITED 0.62% 408 Delayed Quote.-62.31%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 662 M
EBIT 2020 118 M
Net income 2020 87,7 M
Debt 2020 250 M
Yield 2020 3,51%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
EV / Sales2021 0,94x
Capitalization 1 393 M
