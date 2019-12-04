Easyjet to make comeback to London bluechip index

The budget airline's shares have rallied 43% in the last three months, helping them secure a place again after being demoted in June.

Miner Fresnillo and insurer Hiscox will be relegated.

The demotions were widely expected based on the recent closing prices of the stocks that saw them ranked at 111 or lower.

The following stocks will enter or leave the midcap FTSE 250:

ENTERING FTSE 250:

C&C Group

Fresnillo

Helios Towers

Hiscox

LXI REIT

LEAVING FTSE 250:

Card Factory

Easyjet

Just Eat

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund (GBP)

Riverstone Energy

(Reporting by Joice Alves, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)