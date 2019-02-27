C C Land : Inside Information

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

C C Land Holdings Limited 中渝置地控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Website:www.ccland.com.hk

(Stock Code: 1224)

INSIDE INFORMATION

This announcement is made by C C Land Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company's board of directors (the "Board") wishes to inform its shareholders and potential investors that based on the latest information currently available to the Board, the Group's profit attributable to its shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2018 is expected to decrease by approximately 45% compared with last year with a recorded profit of HK$292 million. The expected decrease in profit was primarily attributable to the non-recurring gains in the total amount of HK$186 million arising from the rental top up received from the vendors in the Company's acquisition of The Leadenhall Building and from the disposal of a joint venture recorded last year. In addition, as the valuation of the Group's investment properties, financial assets and loans receivables as at 31 December 2018 has yet to be finalized by independent professional valuers engaged by the Company as at the date of this announcement, there may or may not be further impact on the Company's results for the year ended 31 December 2018.

This announcement is made based on, among other information, the preliminary review and assessment of the Group's latest management accounts. As such management accounts are subject to further review by the Company and review by the Company's independent auditors, shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to read carefully the Company's results announcement for the year ended 31 December 2018 when it is published by the end of March 2019.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Lam How Mun Peter

Deputy Chairman and Managing Director

Hong Kong, 27 February 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Cheung Chung Kiu, Dr. Lam How Mun Peter, Mr. Wong Chi Keung, Mr. Leung Chun Cheong and Mr. Leung Wai Fai as Executive Directors; and Mr. Lam Kin Fung Jeffrey, Mr. Leung Yu Ming Steven and Dr. Wong Lung Tak Patrick as Independent Non-executive Directors.