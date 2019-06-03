C Com Satellite : OM REEIVES $4.0 MILLION IN ORDERS FROM ASIA

OTTAWA, June 4, 2019 -C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) the world's leading designer of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has received orders of approximately $4.0 Million USD for its next generation Flyaway and Manpack (backpack) systems.

The bulk of the order is for C-COM's newest system design, the motorized Manpack antenna (iNetVu® MP-Series). These easy to transport, fully automatic, simple to assemble toolless products were purchased by several reseller partners and will be deployed for disaster management and cellular backup. A portion of the order has already shipped while the balance will ship in the third and fourth quarters of this fiscal year.

'The rapid confirmation of our latest technological development - a single case, carbon fibre, auto-pointing backpack system that can be carried by one person and finds satellite in less than a minute just by pressing a button - is validated by large orders like these,' said Drew Klein, Vice President of C-COM. 'The Company continues to innovate and modernize the mobile SATCOM business, by offering the highest quality products coupled with the best customer support available in the market today,' Klein continued.

'C-COM is thrilled to work with such capable partners and their consummately qualified customers,' added Klein, with regards to the Company's Asia based integrators and end users. 'Their professionalism and skill are unmatched; and their loyalty to our company and brand is unwavering.'

The Company offers classic and next generation Driveaway, Flyaway, Fixed Motorized, and Manpack systems for any vertical market where communications are challenging due to disruption or deficiency. C-COM products are integrated with all major modem manufacturers and approved with most major satellite operators. The company works closely with more than 500 active resellers / integrators in over 100 countries.

C-COM is collaborating with a renowned research team at the University of Waterloo, on the development of an electronically steerable, Ka-band flat panel antenna system based on a patented phased array beam forming technology, which has the potential to revolutionize satellite's addressable mobility markets (land, air, maritime).

ABOUT C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of mobile satellite-based antenna systems for the delivery of Broadband Internet to any location via Satellite. C-COM has developed a proprietary, one-button, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to geostationary satellites as well as tracking of low orbit satellites with just the press of a button, enabling high-speed Internet connectivity where terrestrial markets are overloaded or simply don't exist. The company has sold approximately 8,000 systems to customers in over 100 countries providing service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness.

In partnership with a renowned research team at the University of Waterloo's Centre for Intelligent Antenna and Radio Systems (CIARS), C-COM has been developing a next generation Ka-band electronically steerable flat panel antenna based on advanced patented phased array technology for enabling high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime applications. More information is available at: www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. New orders anticipated by C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. may not be received and current orders may be cancelled or delayed, meaning that expected revenues may be delayed or may not be realized. New products and services released may not gain market acceptance. Any of those events could influence future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.