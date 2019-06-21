URGENT ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Launches an Investigation Regarding the Following Merger

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

BioScrip, Inc. ( BIOS ) ("BioScrip") related to its merger agreement with HC Group Holdings II, Inc. ("Omega") and HC Group Holdings I, LLC (" Omega Parent "). Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Omega common stock will be converted into the right of Omega Parent to receive 542,261,567 shares of BioScrip's common stock. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/bioscrip-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.





Array BioPharma Inc. ( ARRY ) ("Array") regarding its sale to Pfizer Inc. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, each share of Array common stock will be converted into the right to receive $48.00 per share in cash. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/array-biopharma-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.





Sotheby's ( BID ) regarding its sale to BidFair USA LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, Sotheby's shareholders will receive $57.00 in cash for each share of Sotheby's common stock they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/sothebys . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.





C&J Energy Services, Inc. ( CJ ) ("C&J") regarding its sale to Keane Group, Inc. ("Keane"). Under the proposed transaction, each share of C&J common stock will be converted into the right to receive 1.6149 shares of Keane common stock. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/cj-energy-services-inc . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.





( ) ("C&J") regarding its sale to Keane Group, Inc. ("Keane"). Under the proposed transaction, each share of C&J common stock will be converted into the right to receive 1.6149 shares of Keane common stock. . LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (LTXB) ("Legacy") related to its merger agreement with Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ("Prosperity"). Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Legacy common stock will be converted into the right to receive: (i) 0.5280 shares of Prosperity common stock; and (ii) $6.28 in cash. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/legacytexas-financial-group-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019 an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

