C P Pokphand : China flies in 900 Danish breeding pigs to replenish herd

10/10/2019 | 12:22am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - One of China's top pig farming companies imported 906 breeding pigs from Denmark this week, China's customs said on Wednesday, in the first import of live pigs in a year.

The animals bought by C.P. Pokphand Co, China's fifth largest pig producer, arrived on a charter flight in August and spent over a month in quarantine in Xiangyang city in central Hubei province, according to a report on the website of China's General Administration of Customs.

It is the first import of live breeding stock since African swine fever began spreading through China's hog herd over a year ago, reducing demand for breeding animals as farmers tried to fight off the deadly, contagious disease and making quarantine of imported pigs more complicated.

But with the disease estimated to have reduced the world's largest hog herd by more than half, many producers are now speeding up expansion, building new farms and restocking previously infected ones.

CP chief executive Bai Shanlin told Reuters last month it plans to raise 10 million pigs a year by 2021, up from 4 million currently.

Only a handful of countries are permitted to export live swine to China, which has at times imported up to 10,000 pigs a year for genetic improvement of its herd.

The customs database shows imports of breeding pigs from Denmark in August were worth 20.9 million yuan ($2.94 million).

The pigs were supplied by DanBred, which is majority owned by SEGES, the research arm of the Danish Agriculture and Food Council. The company declined to comment on the value of the deal.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton, editing by Louise Heavens and Richard Pullin)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 267 M
EBIT 2019 489 M
Net income 2019 237 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,29x
P/E ratio 2020 8,29x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,29x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 2 099 M
Chart C.P. POKPHAND CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends C.P. POKPHAND CO. LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,11  $
Last Close Price 0,08  $
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shan Lin Bai Executive Director & CEO-China Area
Soopakij Chearavanont Chairman
Bo Wai Chang Chief Financial Officer
Sombat Deo-Isres Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiu Cheung Ma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
C.P. POKPHAND CO. LTD.-1.52%2 067
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED--.--%7 028
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC CO. LTD.--.--%6 864
CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK PT--.--%6 005
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO LTD--.--%2 726
AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.-4.90%1 611
