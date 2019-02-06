Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  C21 Investments Inc    CXXI   CA12675Q1019

C21 INVESTMENTS INC (CXXI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

C21 Announces Stock Option Grant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 05:55pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2019) - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI) (the "Company") announces that pursuant to its 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), it has granted incentive stock options to certain employees entitling them to purchase an aggregate of 710,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.11 per share for a 3-year term expiring at close of business on February 5, 2022.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SIGNED: "Michael Kidd"

Michael Kidd, CFO, Secretary, Director

For more information contact:
Michael Kidd Tel: (604) 336-8613
www.cxxi.ca

The CSE has not accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/42694


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on C21 INVESTMENTS INC
05:55pC21 Announces Stock Option Grant
NE
02/05C21 INVESTMENTS : completes acquisition of Phantom Farms High-quality Oregon pro..
AQ
02/04C21 INVESTMENTS : completes acquisition of Phantom Farms
AQ
01/30C21 INVESTMENTS : Closes Final Tranche of Upsized Private Placement
AQ
01/30C21 INVESTMENTS : Closes Final Tranche of Upsized Private Placement
AQ
01/28C21 INVESTMENTS : Announces Increase to Previously Announced Private Placement t..
AQ
01/25C21 INVESTMENTS : Announces Increase to Previously Announced Private Placement t..
AQ
01/25C21 INVESTMENTS : completes acquisition of Pure Green Dispensary
AQ
01/18C21 INVESTMENTS : Opens Second Nevada Dispensary
AQ
01/16C21 INVESTMENTS : Receives Regulatory Approval for Transfer of Phantom Farms' Or..
AQ
More news
Chart C21 INVESTMENTS INC
Duration : Period :
C21 Investments Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Cheney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Kidd Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Leonard Werden Independent Director
Keturah M. Nathe Director & Vice President-Corporate Development
Donald Bruce Macdonald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
C21 INVESTMENTS INC47.44%0
CANOPY GROWTH CORP74.16%16 605
AURORA CANNABIS INC52.51%7 835
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD.-2.00%5 482
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO LTD--.--%4 040
CRONOS GROUP INC99.58%3 894
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.