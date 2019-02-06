C21 Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2019) - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI) (the "Company") announces that pursuant to its 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"), it has granted incentive stock options to certain employees entitling them to purchase an aggregate of 710,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.11 per share for a 3-year term expiring at close of business on February 5, 2022.

