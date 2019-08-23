C21 Investments Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Venture Market

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2019) - C21 Investments Inc. (CSE: CXXI) (OTCQB: CXXIF) ("C21 Investments" or the "Company") today announced approval to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol CXXIF, effective immediately. OTCQB is considered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as an "established public market" for the purpose of determining the public market price when registering securities for resale with the SEC. Ability to trade on OTCQB generally leads to improved public awareness and liquidity, in addition to improved market transparency and investor confidence.

"Our upgrade to the OTCQB market is an important milestone for the Company, which we believe will increase our exposure to U.S. institutional and retail investors," said Michael Kidd, Chief Financial Officer for the Company.

In addition, the Company has elected to participate in the Blue Sky Monitoring Service, affording the Company daily audits and guidance in complying with state-based Blue Sky laws.

About C21 Investments Inc.

C21 Investments is a vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, processes, and distributes quality cannabis and hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. The Company is focused on value creation through the disciplined acquisition and integration of core retail, manufacturing, and distribution assets in strategic markets, leveraging industry-leading retail revenues with high-growth potential multi-market branded consumer packaged goods. The Company owns Silver State Relief and Silver State Cultivation in Nevada, and Phantom Farms, Swell Companies, Eco Firma Farms, and Pure Green in Oregon. These brands produce and distribute a broad range of THC and CBD products from cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, cannabis oil, vaporizer cartridges and edibles. Based in Vancouver, Canada, additional information on C21 Investments can be found at www.sedar.com and www.cxxi.ca.

