CA Immobilien Anlagen : Architectual Competition for CA IMMO office and residential buildings in the Zollhafen MAINZ decided

CA Immo has completed an architectural competition for another office and residential building in the Zollhafen Mainz district.

Mainz, 29 October 2019 - CA Immo has completed an architectural competition for another office and residential building in the Zollhafen Mainz district. The jury, chaired by Prof. Johann Eisele, unanimously awarded first prize to the design by happarchitecture. JJH Architektengesellschaft mbH. The designs by bb22 Architekten and Bjoern Schmidt Architektur were awarded the 2nd and 3rd prizes. The mixed-use building has a total gross floor area (GFA) of approx. 6,600 m². Of this, approx. 1,600 m² is available for high-quality commercial use and approx. 5,000 m² for the development of 47 apartments.

In July 2019, CA Immo launched an architectural competition for the realisation of a high-quality and attractive office and residential building on the 'Rheinwiesen II' construction site in Zollhafen Mainz. The construction site is located in the northeastern part of the new city quarter, directly on the banks of the Rhine. A total of five architectural offices were invited to enter the competition and develop a detailed plan for the project, which on the one hand fits into the urban environment of the new Zollhafen district, but on the other hand also stands an independent and self-confident example on the banks of the Rhine. A particular challenge in the competition procedure was, among other things, to combine the office and residential uses in a harmonious draft while at the same time creating a legible design.

The jury found the design by happarchitecture. JJH Architektengesellschaft mbH particularly convincing. The two uses - office and residential - are harmoniously combined in a building complex, with each at the same time receiving an independent expression with individual characteristics. The waterfront location on the banks of the Rhine in particular is taken up in an architecturally artistic manner. Thus, the residential area in the middle wing presents itself with white wave-like cantilevered balconies, while the two side wings with their grey-green clinker brick façade create references to the nearby Rhine.

The building on the 'Rheinwiesen II' construction site is already CA Immo's fourth implementation project in the Zollhafen Mainz. In 2018, CA Immo completed an extensive residential and commercial building on Rheinallee comprising around 18,500 m² of rental space and handed it over to investor Aberdeen Standard Investments Deutschland AG.

It was only in September that CA Immo celebrated the topping-out ceremony for the ZigZag office building on the northern tip of the harbour. Construction is also scheduled to start this year on around 50 apartments and approx. 3,000 m² of office space on the 'Hafeninsel V - Kaufmannshof' construction site. In 2020, construction is scheduled to start on a further 90 apartments on the 'Hafeninsel IV - Flösserhof' construction site. CA Immo is developing and realising these two projects in a joint venture with UBM Development Deutschland GmbH.

In addition to the realisation of individual projects, CA Immo is also responsible for the district development of the 30-hectare site in a joint venture with Stadtwerke Mainz. The building on the Rheinwiesen II construction site is thus a further milestone in the development of the Zollhafen Mainz into a new and elegant urban quarter.

Facts and figures 'Rheinwiesen II':

Plot size: 1,465 m²

Designated use: Office and residential building

Office GFA: 1,650 m²

Residential GFA: 5,035 m²

Floors: 6

Entrants in the competition were:

happarchitecture. JJH Architektengesellschaft mbH, Frankfurt (1st prize)

bb22 architekten + stadtplaner, maheras, nowak, schulz, wilhem PartG mbH, Frankfurt (2nd prize)

Bjoern Schmidt Architektur, Frankfurt (3rd prize)

Dietz-Joppien Architekten AG, Frankfurt

Hirschmuellerschmidt GmbH, Darmstadt

Images:

