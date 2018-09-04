CA Immobilien Anlagen : Immo celebrates topping-out ceremony for the MY.B office building in Berlin

The development of Berlin's Europacity is progressing in leaps and bounds. Just a few weeks after the topping-out ceremony for the Apothekerhaus on Heidestrasse and the cube berlin on Washingtonplatz, CA Immo today celebrated the topping-out ceremony for another office building on Heidestrasse. Completion of the building with approx. 14,800 m² (159,305 ft²) rental space is scheduled for the third quarter of 2019. CA Immo is investing a total of around € 65 million in the MY.B.

A few short years ago, the much-cited 'desert around the main train station' in the middle of Berlin shaped the cityscape. Now not a day passes without a new piece of city being created. Owing to its central location, Europacity has long since become one of the most sought-after office locations. But Europacity, which extends between the Spreebogen in the south and along the Spandau shipping canal to the Nordhafen, has now also become an attractive residential location.

Following completion of the shell of the MY.B office building, CA Immo is now reaching another milestone for an unusual building concept. The MY.B brings the urbanity of the city into the building through a variety of public and semi-public uses such as a café, lounge, co-working workstations, and conference and project facilities. This will create attractive additional offers for tenants of the building as well as for surrounding buildings and for the inhabitants of Europacity. Another highlight of the MY.B is the courtyard: from table tennis, slackline and boules to hammocks and the communication lounge, this area offers space and an opportunity for a different kind of lunch break or creative meeting.

Designed by the architectural firm Henn (Berlin), the building offers about 13,000 m² (139,930 ft²) of rental office space on the five upper floors. The flexible floor plan allows up to six rental units per floor. Although contemporary, open office concepts were the leitmotif of the design, classic cell-office or combi-office structures can also be implemented efficiently.

Facts & figures on the office building on the KunstCampus

Address/location: Heidestraße, Berlin, Europacity

Design architect: Henn GmbH (Berlin)

Building type: Office building

Main usage: Office

Floors: 6

Gross floor space: 16,650 m² (179,219 ft²)

Rentable area: approx. 14,800 m² (159,305 ft²)

Start of construction: 2017

Planned completion: 3rd quarter 2019

Sustainability certificate: Aiming to achieve gold DGNB

Images

Images of the office building on the KunstCampus can be found in the image archive in the Press section at www.caimmo.com using the keyword 'my.b' or downloaded at this link.