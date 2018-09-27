Log in
CA Immobilien Anlagen : Immo nominates two Heads of Real Estate Business Operations

09/27/2018 | 09:02am CEST

CA Immo is pooling its operational real estate areas under a newly established tier of management. As Head of Real Estate Business Operations Austria and CEE, Markus Kuttner will be responsible for Asset and Investment Management as well as Development and Engineering in Austria and the CEE core markets. Meanwhile Michael Morgan, as Head of Real Estate Business Operations Germany, will oversee the Asset and Investment Management and Development areas in the German core market.

According to Andreas Quint, CEO of CA Immo, 'Our operational business activity is developing very fast, which is enabling us to grow significantly as a company. To optimise the performance of our platform in the long term while taking full advantage of specific growth opportunities in all our core regions, we are pooling our operational real estate areas under two regional Heads of Real Estate Business Operations.'

Markus Kuttner (formerly Head of Asset Management) and Michael Morgan (formerly Co-Head of Investment Management) have already held leading positions at CA Immo.

Markus Kuttner, MBA, MRICS, has a wealth of experience in asset management. Having accepted the position of Head of Asset Management (CEE/SEE) at CA Immo in 2009, he was subsequently nominated Group Head of Asset Management in 2017. He began his career with Bank Austria Creditanstalt Real Invest GmbH, where he was responsible for asset management in Germany and the CEE and SEE regions. In 2007 he switched to Raiffeisen Capital Management, before being appointed Head of Asset Management Eastern Europe for CA Immo in 2009.

Michael Morgan, CA Immo's Co-Group Head of Investment Management and Managing Director of CA Immo Deutschland GmbH since 2017, is an experienced investment and asset manager with excellent connections in the German real estate sector. Before joining CA Immo, he was an International Partner and Head of Investment Frankfurt at Cushman & Wakefield LLP (C&W). Prior to this, Mr. Morgan, who has German and British heritage, held various senior positions in the fields of investment and asset management with Dragon Real Estate, Hines Immobilien, Shaftesbury Asset Management Germany, Union Investment Real Estate and other companies.

Disclaimer

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 07:01:05 UTC
