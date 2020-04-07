Log in
CA Immobilien Anlagen AG

CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG

(CAI)
CA Immobilien Anlagen : Immo postpones Annual General Meeting to 25 August 2020

04/07/2020 | 12:08pm EDT

Vienna, 7 April 2020. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Management Board of CA Immobilien Anlagen AG ('CA Immo') has decided to reschedule the 33rd Annual General Meeting from originally 7 May 2020 to 25 August 2020. As a result, the resolution on the appropriation of net profit for 2019 and a dividend payment will also be postponed.

Due to the currently applicable official measures taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and the imposed ban to enter public places as well as a ban of public assemblies, a professional organization and conduct of an Annual General Meeting, which also gives all shareholders the opportunity to attend, is impossible. At present it cannot be foreseen how long the ban to enter public places and the ban on public assemblies will be in force. Based on media coverage, we expect that by the new meeting date on 25 August 2020 those measures will have been relaxed. However, it cannot be excluded that the Annual General Meeting at this later date has also to be held under changed overall conditions and as the case may be as a virtual meeting.

The protection and health of its shareholders and employees has top priority for CA Immo as a responsible company. CA Immo kindly asks its shareholders for their understanding of these precautionary measures.

Information on the planning and procedures for the rescheduled Annual General Meeting on 25 August 2020 will be provided on a timely basis.

Disclaimer

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 16:07:00 UTC
