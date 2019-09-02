CA Immobilien Anlagen : Immo strengthens Investment Management Team

Christof Altendorfer (41) took over as Head of Investment Management for Germany at CA Immo on 1 September 2019, and was also appointed to the Management Board of CA Immo Deutschland GmbH. In this role, he is responsible for all real estate transactions of CA Immo in Germany, and in particular for the development and expansion of the portfolio in the core German markets of Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich.

Michael J. Morgan, Managing Director of CA Immo Deutschland GmbH and Head of Real Estate Business Operations in Germany: 'With Christof Altendorfer, we have gained an outstandingly experienced and internationally well-connected manager for all CA Immo's investment activities in the German market. Thanks to his excellent market knowledge and his many years of experience in both transaction and portfolio management, we are strengthening the organisational structures for the development of the portfolio, in line with our strategy'.

Before joining CA Immo, Christof Altendorfer held the position of Portfolio Manager at Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) in London. Since 2012, he was responsible for the development and management of a high-quality real estate portfolio with a total value of around two billion euros. Before that, he worked for Oaktree Capital Management in Frankfurt and Merrill Lynch International in London. Born in Austria, he holds a degree in International Economics from the University of Innsbruck.