CABLE ONE INC (CABO)
Cable ONE : Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/05/2019 | 04:31pm EST

The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share. The dividend is payable on March 8, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2019.

About Cable ONE

Cable ONE (NYSE: CABO) is among the 10 largest cable companies in the United States and a leading broadband communications provider. Serving residential and business customers in 21 states, Cable ONE provides consumers with a wide array of communications and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Cable ONE Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 073 M
EBIT 2018 282 M
Net income 2018 167 M
Debt 2018 910 M
Yield 2018 0,82%
P/E ratio 2018 30,57
P/E ratio 2019 26,36
EV / Sales 2018 5,61x
EV / Sales 2019 5,35x
Capitalization 5 108 M
Managers
NameTitle
Julia M. Laulis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Bowker Chief Operating Officer
Steven S. Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Cary T. Westmark Vice President-Information Technology
Thomas O. Might Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CABLE ONE INC9.21%5 108
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC18.26%75 944
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC21.13%18 923
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP21.14%15 770
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION20.91%14 119
CYFROWY POLSAT SA8.21%4 141
