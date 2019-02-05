Cable ONE : Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share. The dividend is payable on March 8, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2019.

About Cable ONE

Cable ONE (NYSE: CABO) is among the 10 largest cable companies in the United States and a leading broadband communications provider. Serving residential and business customers in 21 states, Cable ONE provides consumers with a wide array of communications and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Cable ONE Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005014/en/