Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cable One, Inc.    CABO

CABLE ONE, INC.

(CABO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cable One : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/04/2020 | 04:31pm EST

The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share. The dividend is payable on March 6, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2020.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CABLE ONE, INC.
04:31pCABLE ONE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
2019CABLE ONE : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2019CABLE ONE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
2019CABLE ONE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019CABLE ONE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
2019CABLE ONE : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
2019CABLE ONE : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
2019CABLE ONE : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
2019CABLE ONE, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation o..
AQ
2019CABLE ONE : Completes Acquisition of Fidelity Communications
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 161 M
EBIT 2019 329 M
Net income 2019 185 M
Debt 2019 1 104 M
Yield 2019 0,48%
P/E ratio 2019 55,4x
P/E ratio 2020 42,0x
EV / Sales2019 9,51x
EV / Sales2020 8,52x
Capitalization 9 929 M
Chart CABLE ONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cable One, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CABLE ONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 548,00  $
Last Close Price 1 738,57  $
Spread / Highest target 9,29%
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julia M. Laulis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Bowker Chief Operating Officer
Steven S. Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Cary T. Westmark Vice President-Information Technology
Jarrod L. Head Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CABLE ONE, INC.16.80%9 802
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.9.68%105 882
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION8.53%23 169
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION3.61%19 400
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-10.03%12 750
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-1.36%4 585
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group