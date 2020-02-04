Cable One : Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share. The dividend is payable on March 6, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2020.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200204005007/en/