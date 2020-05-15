Log in
CABLE ONE, INC.

CABLE ONE, INC.

(CABO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/15 04:10:00 pm
1835.24 USD   -0.46%
Cable One : Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/15/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share. The dividend is payable on June 12, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 26, 2020.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 303 M
EBIT 2020 364 M
Net income 2020 239 M
Debt 2020 1 464 M
Yield 2020 0,52%
P/E ratio 2020 44,7x
P/E ratio 2021 43,0x
EV / Sales2020 9,23x
EV / Sales2021 8,88x
Capitalization 10 562 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 817,50 $
Last Close Price 1 843,75 $
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Julia M. Laulis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Bowker Chief Operating Officer
Steven S. Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jarrod L. Head Vice President-Engineering & Construction
Thomas O. Might Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CABLE ONE, INC.23.87%10 562
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.2.55%102 700
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION-2.41%22 269
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-4.31%13 024
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION-30.59%12 905
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.1.74%3 727
