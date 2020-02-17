Log in
CABLE ONE, INC.

CABLE ONE, INC.

(CABO)
Cable One : James Obermeyer Joins Cable One as Senior Vice President, Marketing & Sales

02/17/2020 | 04:31pm EST

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) today announced that James A. Obermeyer will join the Company as Senior Vice President, Marketing & Sales on February 24, 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005004/en/

James A. Obermeyer (Photo: Business Wire)

James A. Obermeyer (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 20 years of experience in guiding and executing high-level marketing and sales strategy, Obermeyer joins Cable One from Charter Communications where he served as Vice President of Marketing since 2011. Prior to Charter, he served as Managing Director of Brand and Consumer Marketing for NASCAR and Chief Marketing Officer for Supra Telecom.

“We are pleased to welcome Jim to the Cable One leadership team,” said Julie Laulis, Cable One President and CEO. “Jim’s diverse experience in brand and consumer marketing, sales management, channel development, and market analysis and differentiation will make him a tremendous asset as we work to sharpen our focus on strategic planning and execution as well as strengthening our competitive advantage.”

Obermeyer holds a bachelor’s degree in Advertising from Michigan State University and a certificate in Strategic Business Leadership from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business.

To automatically receive Cable One financial news by email, please visit the Cable One Investor Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 161 M
EBIT 2019 329 M
Net income 2019 185 M
Debt 2019 1 104 M
Yield 2019 0,47%
P/E ratio 2019 56,5x
P/E ratio 2020 42,8x
EV / Sales2019 9,68x
EV / Sales2020 8,68x
Capitalization 10 132 M
Chart CABLE ONE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cable One, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CABLE ONE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1 548,00  $
Last Close Price 1 774,00  $
Spread / Highest target 7,10%
Spread / Average Target -12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Julia M. Laulis Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael E. Bowker Chief Operating Officer
Steven S. Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Cary T. Westmark Vice President-Information Technology
Jarrod L. Head Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CABLE ONE, INC.19.18%10 132
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.27%112 314
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION9.00%24 897
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION12.69%20 900
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC-10.60%12 486
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.-1.65%4 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
