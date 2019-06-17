Cabot Corporation : Prices $300 Million 4.00% Senior Notes Due 2029

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced that it priced a public
offering of $300 million of 4.00% senior unsecured notes due 2029. The
notes are being sold to the public at a price of 99.704% of the face
amount thereof. Cabot will pay interest on the notes semiannually on
January 1 and July 1 of each year, beginning January 1, 2020. The sale
of the notes is expected to close on June 20, 2019, subject to customary
closing conditions. Cabot intends to use the net proceeds of the
offering to repay a portion of its outstanding commercial paper and the
remainder, if any, for working capital and other general corporate
purposes.
Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, and US Bancorp are the joint bookrunning
managers for the offering. The offering of these securities is being
made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement.
Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the
accompanying base prospectus, which was filed as part of Cabot’s
automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed
on August 11, 2016 (File No. 333-213088), may be obtained for free by
searching the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) online data base
(EDGAR) on the SEC web site at http://www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the
accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by
contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial
Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by
calling toll-free (800) 831-9146; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o
Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New
York 11717 or by calling (866) 803-9204, or at 383 Madison Avenue, New
York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd
Floor or by calling collect at (212) 834-4533; or U.S. Bancorp
Investments, Inc., 214 N. Tryon Street, 26th Floor, Charlotte, North
Carolina 28202, Attention: Credit Fixed Income or by calling toll-free
at (877) 558-2607.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Cabot Corporation
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and
performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons,
activated carbon, inkjet colorants, cesium formate drilling fluids,
masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel.
ForwardLooking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements about timing of the closing of the notes offering and the
expected use of proceeds. These statements are not guarantees that these
events will occur, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such
statements. The offering may be adversely affected by market conditions,
adverse changes to Cabot’s business or prospects, and the other risks
and uncertainties that are described in Cabot’s filings with the SEC,
including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Cabot’s Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018. These statements
are based on current beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the
date of this press release. Cabot does not undertake any obligation to
publicly update any forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005927/en/