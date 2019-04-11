Cabot Corporation : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Operating Results

Cabot
Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will release
operating results for the second quarter fiscal 2019 on Monday, May 6,
2019 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and
live webcast to review the second quarter results beginning at 2:00 pm
(ET) on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
The call will be webcast by NASDAQ and may be accessed at Cabot’s
website at http://investor.cabot-corp.com.
The webcast is also being distributed through the StreetEvents Network.
Institutional investors may access the call via StreetEvents, a
password-protected event management site, at www.streetevents.com.
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call and
accompanying slide presentation will be archived on the Company’s
website at http://investor.cabot-corp.com.
