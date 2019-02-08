Cabot Corporation : to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will webcast its
annual meeting of shareholders beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday,
March 7, 2019.
The live audio of the Annual Meeting will be webcast by NASDAQ and may
be accessed at Cabot’s web site at www.cabotcorp.com/investors.
An archived copy of the webcast will also be available for replay. For
information on meeting business and the items up for shareholder vote,
Cabot’s Notice of 2019 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement is available
at www2.cabotcorp.com/2019annualmeeting.
About Cabot Corporation
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and
performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
The company is a leading provider of rubber
and specialty
carbons, activated
carbon, inkjet
colorants, cesium
formate drilling fluids, masterbatches
and conductive compounds, fumed
silica, and aerogel.
For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website
at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that
are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and
uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those
contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the
Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.
