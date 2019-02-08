Log in
Cabot Corporation : to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

02/08/2019 | 10:39am EST

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) announced today that it will webcast its annual meeting of shareholders beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

The live audio of the Annual Meeting will be webcast by NASDAQ and may be accessed at Cabot’s web site at www.cabotcorp.com/investors. An archived copy of the webcast will also be available for replay. For information on meeting business and the items up for shareholder vote, Cabot’s Notice of 2019 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement is available at www2.cabotcorp.com/2019annualmeeting.

About Cabot Corporation

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, cesium formate drilling fluids, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.


© Business Wire 2019
