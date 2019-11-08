Cabot Corporation : Board Declares Dividend

Log in
11/08/2019 | 05:01pm EST

On Friday, November 8, 2019, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on December 13, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.

About Cabot Corporation
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot’s expected target level of share repurchases over the next three years, sources of cash to fund its repurchases, and Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.


© Business Wire 2019
