Cabot Corporation : Board Declares Dividend

05/08/2020

On Friday, May 8, 2020, the Board of Directors of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation’s common stock. The dividend is payable on June 12, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020.

About Cabot Corporation
Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica, and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot’s expected target level of share repurchases over the next three years, sources of cash to fund its repurchases, and Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 770 M
EBIT 2020 245 M
Net income 2020 119 M
Debt 2020 930 M
Yield 2020 4,53%
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 0,94x
Capitalization 1 776 M
Chart CABOT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cabot Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CABOT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 33,00  $
Last Close Price 31,34  $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean D. Keohane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sue H. Rataj Non-Executive Chairman
Erica McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Hubbard Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark Stephen Wrighton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CABOT CORPORATION-34.05%1 776
ECOLAB INC.0.59%56 133
GIVAUDAN8.48%31 032
SIKA AG-9.68%23 836
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-1.96%14 943
SYMRISE AG-0.21%13 670
