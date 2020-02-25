Cabot Corporation : Introduces Engineered Elastomer Composites (E2C™)

Commercial deployment of first E2C™ solution presents significant advantages for earthmover tires

Cabot Corporation today announced the launch of its Engineered Elastomer Composites (E²C™) solutions and the launch of the first E2C product, DX9730, part of a new Durability series. Enabled by proprietary technology for mixing reinforcing agents into elastomers, E²C solutions are pre-mixed composite solutions designed to help tire manufacturers unlock superior performance sustainably and economically.

Global demand for sustainable mobility is driving the tire industry to rethink the way it develops new products. Regulatory pressures, intense market competition and performance conscious consumers are forcing tire manufacturers to innovate. E²C solutions empower tire manufacturers to simplify commercialization of high-performance products through the availability of pre-mixed composites delivered in a ready-to-use and easy-to-handle product form.

E²C solutions can be integrated into current production methods without additional capital investment. They also require fewer mixing stages, lower mixing temperatures and shorter mixing cycles than conventional products, significantly reducing operating costs and enabling additional production capacity.

“Through our collaborations with existing customers, we have shown the power to enable growth by expanding the performance triangle, shortening development cycles, and reducing operational barriers to new product commercialization," explained David Reynolds, vice president and general manager, Cabot Elastomer Composites. “We are excited to have these solutions for tire manufacturers who are seeking ways to drive innovation in their businesses.”

E²C solutions have been shown to break critical trade-offs in off-the-road (OTR)/earthmover tire design by both lowering operating temperatures and extending tire life significantly. This can enable an average mine to increase haulage capacity, boost output, and reduce annual downtime for tire changes leading to a potential benefit up to $150M per year. The E2C series of solutions offers balanced performance, increased durability and improved energy efficiency, and can be formulated for specific OTR/earthmover applications to deliver maximum performance benefit.

The first E2C solution, DX9730, is part of a new Durability series of products designed to reduce in-field failures and maximize operational uptime. DX9730 offers breakthrough improvements in cut, chip, and chunk resistance, reduces the risk of catastrophic tire failures and unplanned vehicle service and increases fleet utilization.

“The rubber industry is poised to undergo significant change as forward-looking tire and rubber products manufacturers focus on the core task of designing and marketing more sustainable products that meet rapidly evolving consumer and regulatory requirements” said Bart Kalkstein, president, Reinforcement Materials. “After a number of years of improving this technology through successful customer collaborations and field tests, as well as a period of exclusivity with one of the world’s leading tire manufacturers, we are excited to offer this solution to our global customer base.”

Cabot E2C solutions are designed to raise the bar in tire performance while offering efficiencies in tire manufacturing. Cabot’s E2C DX9730 is designed for OTR/earthmover tire manufacturers seeking step-change innovation for durable, longer lasting tires that result in greater sustainability benefits. To learn more visit cabotcorp.com/e2c or visit Cabot at Booth C640, Hall 20 during the Tire Technology Expo 2020.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubber and specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005392/en/