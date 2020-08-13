Log in
Cabot : to Increase Prices for Rubber Carbon Black Products in North America

08/13/2020 | 04:13pm EDT

Cabot Corporation to Increase Prices for Rubber Carbon Black Products in North America

BOSTON - August 13, 2020 - Cabot Corporationwill increase prices by $.03 per pound on all carbon black products sold by its Reinforcement Materials segment in North America, effective October 1, 2020, or as customer contracts allow.

This price increase is necessary to address the substantially increasing costs to provide reliability and supply assurance to customers as the industry rebounds from the COVID-19 crisis and experiences rising utilizations in line with long-term fundamentals. In particular, Cabot is investing in the range of $200 million for NOx and SOx reduction projects to meet US EPA requirements, with additional spending for operating expenses and ongoing sustaining and improvement projects. Cabot was the first manufacturer in the carbon black industry to reach an agreement with the EPA to minimize air emissions and is on track to meet upcoming industry deadlines in 2021 and 2022. Taken together, these expenditures and the associated price increase will enable continued quality and supply security for Cabot's customers and sustainability benefits for its employees, customers and communities.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of rubberand specialty carbons, activated carbon, inkjet colorants, fumed silicaand aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at: http://www.cabotcorp.com.

# # #

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

MEDIA CONTACT

Erin Anthony, Corporate Communications erin.anthony@cabotcorp.com+1.617.342.6257

Steve Delahunt, Investor Relations steve.delahunt@cabotcorp.com+1.617.342.6255

Disclaimer

Cabot Corporation published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 20:12:01 UTC
