Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cabot Energy PLC       GB00B0D47T64

CABOT ENERGY PLC
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 03/04
9.375 GBp   +6 150.00%
03:14aCABOT ENERGY : Broker Update
PU
06/05CABOT ENERGY : Funding Arrangement and the Issue of New Shares
PU
06/03CABOT ENERGY : Final Results, Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cabot Energy : Broker Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 03:14am EDT

13 June 2019

Cabot Energy Plc

('Cabot' or the 'Company')

Broker Update

Cabot Energy Plc (AIM: CAB), the AIM quoted oil and gas company focussed on creating predictable production growth in Canada, announces that SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP is the Company's sole broker with immediate effect and remains the Company's Nominated Adviser.

Scott Aitken, Chief Executive Officer, commented:'I would like to thank our previous joint broker GMP FirstEnergy for their services and the support they have provided to Cabot Energy over the years.'

Enquiries:

Cabot Energy Plc

+44 (0)20 7469 2900

Scott Aitken, CEO

Petro Mychalkiw, CFO

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

+44 (0)20 3470 0470

Nominated Adviser and Broker

David Hignell, Richard Hail, Richard Redmayne

Luther Pendragon

+44 (0)20 7618 9100

Financial PR

Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Joe Quinlan

Note to Editors:

Cabot Energy Plc (AIM: CAB) is an oil and gas company focussed on creating predictable production growth in Canada. Comprehensive information on Cabot and its oil and gas operations, including press releases, annual reports and interim reports are available from Cabot's website: www.cabot-energy.com

Disclaimer

Cabot Energy plc published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 07:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CABOT ENERGY PLC
03:14aCABOT ENERGY : Broker Update
PU
06/05CABOT ENERGY : Funding Arrangement and the Issue of New Shares
PU
06/03CABOT ENERGY : Final Results, Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
04/11CABOT ENERGY : Update on Financing and Publication of Full Year Results
AQ
04/10CABOT ENERGY : Update on Financing and Publication of FY Results
PU
04/09CABOT ENERGY : Relinquishes Otway Basin Licence PEL 629
AQ
04/09CABOT ENERGY : Relinquishment of Australian PEL 629 Licence
PU
04/01CABOT ENERGY : Financial, Operational and Trading Update
PU
03/04CABOT ENERGY PLC : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 100
FA
02/04CABOT ENERGY : Announces Corporate Update
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 1,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 3,75 M
Chart CABOT ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Cabot Energy PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Aitken Chief Executive Officer
Paul Lafferty President & Executive Director
James David Dewar Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Petro Mychalkiw Chief Financial Officer & Non-Executive Director
Campbell Airlie Chief Technical Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CABOT ENERGY PLC1,400.00%4
CNOOC LTD2.30%72 416
CONOCOPHILLIPS-6.09%67 155
EOG RESOURCES INC.-2.50%48 138
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-20.09%36 885
ANADARKO PETROLEUM59.88%35 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About