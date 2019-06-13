Cabot Energy : Broker Update

13 June 2019

Cabot Energy Plc

('Cabot' or the 'Company')

Broker Update

Cabot Energy Plc (AIM: CAB), the AIM quoted oil and gas company focussed on creating predictable production growth in Canada, announces that SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP is the Company's sole broker with immediate effect and remains the Company's Nominated Adviser.

Scott Aitken, Chief Executive Officer, commented:'I would like to thank our previous joint broker GMP FirstEnergy for their services and the support they have provided to Cabot Energy over the years.'

Enquiries:

Cabot Energy Plc +44 (0)20 7469 2900 Scott Aitken, CEO Petro Mychalkiw, CFO SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Nominated Adviser and Broker David Hignell, Richard Hail, Richard Redmayne Luther Pendragon +44 (0)20 7618 9100 Financial PR Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Joe Quinlan

Note to Editors:

Cabot Energy Plc (AIM: CAB) is an oil and gas company focussed on creating predictable production growth in Canada. Comprehensive information on Cabot and its oil and gas operations, including press releases, annual reports and interim reports are available from Cabot's website: www.cabot-energy.com