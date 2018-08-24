Log in
CABOT ENERGY PLC (NOP)
Cabot Energy : Exercise of Options

08/24/2018 | 08:17am CEST

Prior to publication, the information contained within this announcement was deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR'). With the publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

24 August 2018

Cabot Energy Plc

('Cabot Energy' or 'the Company')

Exercise of Options

Cabot Energy (AIM: CAB), the AIM quoted oil and gas company focused on production led growth balanced with high impact exploration and appraisal opportunities, announces that a former director of the Company has exercised options over a total of 230,579 ordinary shares, under the Cabot Energy Incentive Plan ('CEIP'), at a cost of the nominal value of the ordinary shares, being 1 pence per ordinary share.

Application has been made for the new ordinary shares (the 'New Ordinary Shares') to be admitted to trading on AIM and admission is expected to take place on or around 08:00 on 30 August 2018. The New Ordinary Shares will, following admission, rank pari passuin all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares.

Details of the Exercise of Options

Following the exercise of options as detailed above, the number of outstanding options awarded or granted to directors, senior management and current and previous employees will total 4,375,660 which represents 0.66 per cent. of the Company's enlarged issued share capital.

Total Voting Rights

On admission, the Company's issued share capital will be 661,986,961 which also represents the total number of voting rights. Shareholders should use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Cabot Energy Plc

+44 (0)20 7469 2900

Scott Aitken, Chief Executive Officer

Petro Mychalkiw, Chief Financial Officer

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

+44 (0)20 3470 0470

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Richard Morrison, Richard Redmayne

GMP FirstEnergy LLP

+44 (0)20 7448 0200

Joint Broker

Jonathan Wright, David van Erp

Luther Pendragon

+44 (0)20 7618 9151

Financial PR

Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore

Note to Editors:

Cabot Energy is an oil and gas company focused on production led growth. The Company is undertaking a redevelopment and production project in north west Alberta and has a broader portfolio of exploration and appraisal opportunities in countries of relatively low political risk, primarily Italy. Comprehensive information on Cabot Energy and its oil and gas operations, including press releases, annual reports and interim reports are available from Cabot Energy's website: www.cabot-energy.com

Disclaimer

Cabot Energy plc published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 06:16:02 UTC
