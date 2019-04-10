Cabot Energy : Update on Financing and Publication of FY Results

Prior to publication, the information contained within this announcement was deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. With the publication of this announcement, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

10 April 2019

Cabot Energy Plc

('Cabot Energy', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Update on Financing and Publication of Full Year Results

Further to the announcements of 1 March 2019 and 1 April 2019, Cabot Energy (AIM: CAB), the AIM quoted oil and gas company focussed on creating predictable production growth in Canada, announces that discussions with potential providers of finance (third parties and existing shareholders)at both the asset level and the Group level are ongoing and if successful, may require until the end of H1 2019. The Company will provide details of the financing arrangements at the conclusion of these talks. Consequently, the Company will now issue its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2018 in June 2019 and hold its AGM in late June 2019.

