Cabot Energy : Update on Italian Assets

26 September 2019

Cabot Energy Plc

('Cabot', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Update on Italian Assets

Cabot Energy Plc (AIM: CAB), the AIM quoted oil and gas company focussed on creating predictable production growth in Canada, announces that Cabot and Shell Italia E&P S.p.A. ('Shell'), have agreed to withdraw from the Cascina Alberto onshore exploration licence in The Po Valley, Northern Italy (the 'Withdrawal'). Shell will make a payment to the Group to cover the costs and inconveniences incurred in the process of the Withdrawal. The Withdrawal is subject to the approval of the Italian authorities, which is expected during Q4 2019.

The Withdrawal forms part of the Company's stated strategy to divest its interest in certain non-core assets to generate funds for ongoing working capital requirements and to focus on advancing the rest of the Group's assets.

As previously stated, the Italian government signed a decree on 12 February 2019 enacting the suspension of work on oil and gas exploration permits and applications for new exploration permits in Italy, whilst a national review is undertaken. Whilst Cabot's licences are in suspension, the Company continues to review its Italian portfolio with the intention of prioritising Cabot's offshore opportunities in the Adriatic and the Sicily Channel.

The Group is prepared to progress its offshore permits as soon as the government's review has concluded, whenever that occurs within the next 17 months. Cabot's remaining exploration permits have all been subjected to rigorous environmental reviews and, although no assurances can be given, the Group's Directors are optimistic for a positive outcome.

Scott Aitken, Chief Executive Officer of Cabot, said:'The Withdrawal from the Po Valley Cascina Alberto exploration permit is consistent with our strategy to divest non-core assets to enable Cabot to focus funding and management time on the exploration upside within the rest of our Italian portfolio.'

