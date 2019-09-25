Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Aurora,IL, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 per share on an annualized basis) on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about October 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 9, 2019.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 1,900 employees globally. For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Director of Investor Relations, at 630-499-2600.

