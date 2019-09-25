Log in
CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

(CCMP)
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

09/25/2019

Aurora,IL, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.68 per share on an annualized basis) on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on or about October 30, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 9, 2019.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies.  The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers.  Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators.  The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges.  The company has approximately 1,900 employees globally.  For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Director of Investor Relations, at 630-499-2600.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, future sales and operating results; growth or contraction, and trends in the industry and markets in which the Company participates; the acquisition of, investment in, or collaboration with other entities, including the Company’s acquisition of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (“KMG”), and the expected benefits and synergies of such acquisition; new product introductions; development of new products, technologies and markets; product performance; the financial conditions of the Company's customers; competitive landscape; the Company's supply chain; natural disasters; various economic or political factors and international or national events, including related to the enactment of trade sanctions, tariffs, or other similar matters; the generation, protection and acquisition of intellectual property, and litigation related to such intellectual property or third party intellectual property; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, and related compliance; the operation of facilities by Cabot Microelectronics; the Company's management; foreign exchange fluctuation; the Company's current or future tax rate, including the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States (“tax act”); cybersecurity threats; financing facilities and related debt, pay off or payment of principal and interest, and compliance with covenants and other terms; and, uses and investment of the Company's cash balance, including dividends and share repurchases, which may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason by the Company, based on a variety of factors. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cabot Microelectronics’ beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations of Cabot Microelectronics’ management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Cabot Microelectronics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risk factors contained in Cabot Microelectronics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Except as required by law, Cabot Microelectronics undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made by it to reflect new information, subsequent events or circumstances. 

Colleen Mumford
Corporate Relations Director
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation
(630) 499-2600

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 063 M
EBIT 2019 308 M
Net income 2019 102 M
Debt 2019 758 M
Yield 2019 1,14%
P/E ratio 2019 30,3x
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,56x
EV / Sales2020 4,13x
Capitalization 4 084 M
Technical analysis trends CABOT MICROELECTRONICS COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 140,67  $
Last Close Price 140,67  $
Spread / Highest target 6,63%
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William P. Noglows Chairman
David H. Li President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel D. Woodland Vice President & President-Electronic Materials
Scott D. Beamer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ananth Naman Chief Technology Officer & VP-Asia Pacific
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION47.53%4 084
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%221 285
INTEL CORPORATION6.16%220 703
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS33.13%117 459
BROADCOM INC0.00%111 984
NVIDIA CORPORATION29.24%105 071
