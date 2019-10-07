Log in
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Named to Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List

0
10/07/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

Aurora, IL, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, announced it has been named to Fortune’s annual 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, ranking No. 77.

The Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies are publicly traded companies ranked each year by revenue growth rate, EPS growth rate and three-year annualized total return for the period ending June 28, 2019.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Fortune,” said David Li, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation. “This acknowledgement is a direct reflection of the intense focus on growth and innovation by our employees which has enabled us to deliver great value to our customers and shareholders. We remain optimistic about the long-term industry growth potential and the opportunity for increasing demand in our electronic materials and performance materials segments.”

According to Fortune, the list provides a snapshot of trends driving the global economy, such as the continued ascendance of the technology sector, which makes up nearly one-third of this year’s honorees, including Cabot Microelectronics Corporation.

To see the full list of Fortune 2019 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list, visit: https://fortune.com/100-fastest-growing-companies/2019/

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies.  The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers.  Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators.  The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges.  The company has approximately 1,900 employees globally.  For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.

Colleen Mumford
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation
(630) 499-2600

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
