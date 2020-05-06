Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020

Log in
05/06/2020 | 07:01pm EDT
  • Record Revenue of $284.2 Million, 7.1% Higher than Last Year, Due to Strong Growth in CMP Slurries and Pipeline Performance Products
  • Diluted EPS of $1.11; Adjusted Diluted EPS¹ of $1.75, 12.9% Higher than Adjusted EPS¹ Last Year
  • Expecting Total Revenue for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 to be Approximately Flat to Down Low Single Digits Sequentially

AURORA, Ill., May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2020, which ended March 31, 2020.

Key Highlights

Total company revenue increased 7.1% over the prior year driven by stronger demand for CMP slurries and pipeline performance products, as well as higher wood treatment revenue. Net income for the quarter was $32.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $85.9 million in the quarter, essentially flat compared with the prior year. Year to date, the company generated $112.3 million in cash flow from operations, and had $340.7 million of cash on hand and $1,075.3 million in total debt as of March 31, 2020, which includes $150 million drawn from the company’s revolving credit facility during the quarter.

“During this unprecedented environment of the COVID-19 pandemic, I am extremely thankful for the dedication and efforts of our teams globally to keep our employees safe as well as to continue supporting our customers,” said David Li, President and CEO of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation. “Our results this quarter, including record revenue, demonstrate the strength and resiliency of our business and company. Going forward, we see continued stable financial performance in our third fiscal quarter, but with limited visibility into the second half of the calendar year, we have decided to withdraw our annual EBITDA guidance.”

Key Financial Information for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020

  • Revenue was $284.2 million, 7.1% higher than the revenue reported in the same quarter last year due to stronger demand for CMP slurries and pipeline performance products as well as increased revenue in wood treatment. Revenue was up 0.4% compared to the prior quarter due primarily to higher revenue in wood treatment.
  • Net income was $32.9 million. Adjusted net income was $52.1 million, 14.0% higher compared with adjusted net income in the prior year. Adjusted net income benefited from higher revenue, lower interest expense and lower tax expense, partially offset by unfavorable impact from the timing of certain manufacturing costs and higher operating expenses in the quarter, compared to last year.
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.11. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.75, 12.9% higher than adjusted EPS in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $85.9 million, essentially flat with adjusted EBITDA in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 30.2%, compared to adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.2% in the same quarter last year.

Electronic Materials – Revenue was $218.9 million, 2.8% higher than the revenue in the same quarter last year. Higher revenue for CMP slurries offset lower revenue for CMP pads and essentially flat revenue for electronic materials. Adjusted EBITDA was $69.6 million, or 31.8% of revenue.

Performance Materials – Revenue was $65.3 million for the quarter, 24.2% higher than revenue in the same quarter last year. The increase was driven by higher revenue for pipeline performance products and wood treatment products, which more than offset a decline in QED revenue. Adjusted EBITDA was $29.9 million, or 45.8% of revenue.

Guidance for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020

With uncertainty over the ongoing macroeconomic and industry impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company currently expects fiscal third quarter revenue to be approximately flat to down low single digits compared to the company’s revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Sequentially, Electronic Materials revenue is expected to be approximately flat and Performance Materials revenue is expected to be down 10% to 15%.

The company is withdrawing full fiscal year 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance given general uncertainty related to the pandemic.

Additional current expectations are provided on slide 9 in the related slide presentation.

[1] Refer to financial tables and “Use of Certain GAAP, non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Information” in the press release below for information about these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measure.

RELATED SLIDE PRESENTATION

A slide presentation related to this press release will be available at ir.cabotcmp.com in the Quarterly Results section of the Investor Relations center at approximately the same time that this press release is issued.

CONFERENCE CALL

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s quarterly earnings conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, May 7. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay from the company’s website, www.cabotcmp.com, or by phone at (844) 634-6404. Callers outside the U.S. may dial (825) 312-2296. The conference code for the call is 1383647. A transcript of the formal comments made during the conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website. 

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 2,000 employees globally. For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.

USE OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The company presented the following measures considered as non-GAAP by the SEC: adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted EBITDA margin. The adjusted results exclude the impact of non-recurring acquisition and integration related costs, acquisition related amortization expenses, the adjustments related to the effect of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 in the United States (“tax act”) and the final regulations related to the tax act, certain costs related to a warehouse fire at KMG-Bernuth in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and certain costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-GAAP adjusted financial information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, the company’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the investor's understanding about the company's ongoing operations. Specifically, the company believes the impact of the adjustments related to the effect of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 in the United States (“tax act”) and the final regulations related to the tax act, KMG acquisition and integration-related expenses, certain costs related to a warehouse fire at KMG-Bernuth in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, acquisition-related amortization expenses, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic are not indicative of its core operating results, and thus presents these certain metrics excluding these effects. The presentation of non-GAAP adjusted financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are included in the financial statements portion of this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segments is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 280, Segment Reporting. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For these reasons, this measure is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, future sales and operating results; growth or contraction, and trends in the industries and markets in which the Company participates; the acquisition of, investment in, or collaboration with other entities, including the Company’s acquisition of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (“KMG”), and the expected benefits and synergies of such acquisition; divestment or disposition, or cessation of investment in certain, of the Company’s businesses; new product introductions; development of new products, technologies and markets; product performance; the financial conditions of the Company's customers; the competitive landscape that relates to the Company’s business; the Company's supply chain; natural disasters; various economic or political factors and international or national events, including related to global public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and the enactment of trade sanctions, tariffs, or other similar matters; the generation, protection and acquisition of intellectual property, and litigation related to such intellectual property or third party intellectual property; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, and related compliance; the operation of facilities by Cabot Microelectronics; the Company's management; foreign exchange fluctuation; the Company's current or future tax rate, including the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in the United States (“Tax Act”); cybersecurity threats; financing facilities and related debt, pay off or payment of principal and interest, and compliance with covenants and other terms; and, uses and investment of the Company's cash balance, including dividends and share repurchases, which may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason by the Company, based on a variety of factors. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cabot Microelectronics’ beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations of Cabot Microelectronics’ management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Cabot Microelectronics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risk factors contained in Cabot Microelectronics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 to be filed by May 11, 2020. Except as required by law, Cabot Microelectronics undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made by it to reflect new information, subsequent events or circumstances.

 Contact:
Colleen Mumford
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation
(630) 499-2600


CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
           
  March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
           
Revenue $284,193  $283,143  $265,391  $567,336  $487,169 
           
Cost of sales  163,091   154,461   150,571   317,552   273,016 
           
Gross profit  121,102   128,682   114,820   249,784   214,153 
           
Operating expenses:          
           
Research, development and technical  13,230   12,811   12,778   26,041   26,818 
           
Selling, general and administrative  56,209   54,439   50,328   110,648   111,456 
           
Total operating expenses  69,439   67,250   63,106   136,689   138,274 
           
Operating income  51,663   61,432   51,714   113,095   75,879 
           
Interest expense  10,753   11,920   13,331   22,673   20,221 
           
Interest income  143   315   568   458   1,587 
           
Other income (expense), net  (1,010)  (397)  (1,014)  (1,407)  (2,425)
           
Income before income taxes  40,043   49,430   37,937   89,473   54,820 
           
Provision for income taxes  7,144   10,881   10,800   18,025   14,240 
           
Net income $32,899  $38,549  $27,137  $71,448  $40,580 
           
           
Basic earnings per share $1.12  $1.32  $0.94  $2.45  $1.45 
           
Diluted earnings per share $1.11  $1.30  $0.92  $2.41  $1.42 
           
Weighted average basic shares outstanding  29,287   29,137   28,998   29,183   28,066 
           
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 29,725   29,694   29,479   29,666   28,607 


CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands)
 
     March 31, 2020 September 30, 2019
   ASSETS:    
        
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $340,702  $188,495 
Accounts receivable, net  151,959   146,113 
Inventories  157,872   145,278 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  25,768   28,670 
Total current assets  676,301   508,556 
        
Property, plant and equipment, net  320,846   276,818 
Other long-term assets  1,462,813   1,476,392 
Total assets $2,459,960  $2,261,766 
        
        
   LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:    
        
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $58,803  $54,529 
Short-term debt  150,000   - 
Current portion of long-term debt  10,650   13,313 
Accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other current liabilities  109,389   103,618 
Total current liabilities  328,842   171,460 
        
Long-term debt, net of current portion  914,617   928,463 
Other long-term liabilities  207,091   181,466 
Total liabilities  1,450,550   1,281,389 
        
Stockholders' equity  1,009,410   980,377 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,459,960  $2,261,766 


CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Certain GAAP Financial Measures to Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share and percentage amounts)
 
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income      
       
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2020  March 31, 2019 
GAAP Net income $32,899   $27,137  
       
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles  22,012    16,957  
Acquisition and integration-related expenses  2,285    2,904  
Costs related to the COVID-19 (Pandemic)  237    -  
Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire  206    -  
Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act)  13    -  
Charges for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold  -    4,566  
Tax effect on adjustments to net income  (5,529)   (5,832) 
Adjusted Net income $52,123   $45,732  
       
       
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit/ Gross Margin      
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
       
GAAP revenue $284,193   $265,391  
Cost of sales  163,091    150,571  
Gross profit/margin $121,102 42.6% $114,820 43.3%
Adjustments:      
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles  3,380 1.2%  3,480 1.3%
Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire  206 0.1%  - 0.0%
Costs related to the Pandemic  31 0.0%  - 0.0%
Charges for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold  - 0.0%  4,566 1.7%
Adjusted gross profit/gross margin $124,719 43.9% $122,866 46.3%
       
         
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Operating expenses to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating expenses        
         
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
       
GAAP Research, development and technical $13,230   $12,778  
GAAP Selling, general, and administrative  56,209    50,328  
Operating expenses $69,439   $63,106  
Adjustments *:      
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles  (18,632)   (13,477) 
Acquisition and integration-related expenses  (2,285)   (2,904) 
Costs related to the Pandemic  (206)   -  
Adjusted operating expenses $48,316   $46,725  
     
* All the adjustments are related to the Selling, general and administrative expenses.      
       
       
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share        
       
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 2020  March 31, 2019 
GAAP Diluted earnings per share $1.11   $0.92  
Adjustments (net of tax):      
Amortization of acquisition related intangibles  0.57    0.44  
Acquisition and integration-related expenses  0.05    0.07  
       
Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire  0.01    -  
Costs related to the Pandemic  0.01    -  
Charges for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold  -    0.12  
Adjusted Diluted earnings per share $1.75   $1.55  
       
       
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA/ EBITDA Margin      
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
       
GAAP net income $32,899   $27,137  
Interest expense  10,753    13,331  
Interest income  (143)   (568) 
Provision for income taxes  7,144    10,800  
Depreciation & Amortization  32,550    27,348  
GAAP EBITDA **/ EBITDA margin $83,203 29.3% $78,048 29.4%
Adjustments (pre-tax):      
Acquisition and integration-related expenses  2,285 0.8%  2,904 1.1%
Costs related to the Pandemic  237 0.1%  - 0.0%
Costs related to KMG-Bernuth warehouse fire  206 0.0%  - 0.0%
Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold  - 0.0%  4,566 1.7%
Adjusted EBITDA ***/EBITDA margin $85,931 30.2% $85,518 32.2%
       
** EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
*** Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding items from EBITDA that are believed to be infrequent or not indicative
of the company's continuing operating performance.
 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
