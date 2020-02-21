Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on March 4, 2020

Log in
02/21/2020 | 06:01pm EST

Aurora, IL, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies,  provided call-in information for its Annual Meeting of Stockholders which will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the company’s global headquarters located at 870 N. Commons Drive, Aurora, Illinois.

Conference call: Wednesday, March 4, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in information: United States: (844) 524-4837
                                  International: (647) 689-6864
                                  Conference code:  5892765

A transcript of the formal comments made during the Annual Meeting will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, ir.cabotcmp.com.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies.  The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers.  Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators.  The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges.  The company has approximately 2,000 employees globally.  For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.

Colleen Mumford
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation
(630) 499-2600

