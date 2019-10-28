Log in
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in Société de Chimie Industrielle Monthly Luncheon

0
10/28/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Aurora, IL, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, announced today that David Li, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the Société de Chimie Industrielle Monthly Luncheon and Presentation at the Yale Club in New York on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline operators.  The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers.  Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators.  The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges.  The company has approximately 1,900 employees globally.  For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.

Colleen Mumford
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation
(630) 499-2600

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
