Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit

08/23/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Aurora, IL, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit at the Ritz Carlton Chicago on August 27, 2019. A presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at ir.cabotcmp.com. For more information, or to arrange an individual or group meeting with management, please contact your Jefferies representative, or Colleen Mumford of Cabot Microelectronics at investor_relations@cabotcmp.com.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline operators.  The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers.  Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators.  The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges.  The company has approximately 1,900 employees globally.  For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Corporate Relations Director, at 630-499-2600.

