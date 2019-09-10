Log in
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Chemicals and Basic Materials Conference

0
09/10/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

AURORA, IL, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the Seaport Global Chemicals and Basic Materials Conference in Boston on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

A presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at ir.cabotcmp.com. For more information, or to arrange an individual or group meeting with management, please contact your Seaport Global representative, or Colleen Mumford of Cabot Microelectronics at investor_relations@cabotcmp.com.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies.  The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers.  Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators.  The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges.  The company has approximately 1,900 employees globally.  For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Corporate Relations Director, at 630-499-2600.

Colleen Mumford
Corporate Relations Director
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation
(630) 499-2600

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 063 M
EBIT 2019 307 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 758 M
Yield 2019 1,20%
P/E ratio 2019 29,2x
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,38x
EV / Sales2020 3,97x
Capitalization 3 896 M
Chart CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CABOT MICROELECTRONICS COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 137,33  $
Last Close Price 134,20  $
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David H. Li President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William P. Noglows Chairman
Scott D. Beamer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ananth Naman Chief Technology Officer & VP-Asia Pacific
Barbara A. Klein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION36.38%3 828
INTEL CORPORATION9.93%230 968
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 129
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS34.50%118 663
BROADCOM INC15.07%116 480
NVIDIA CORPORATION35.21%109 925
