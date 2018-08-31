Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

Aurora, IL, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), the world's leading supplier of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) polishing slurries and second largest CMP pads supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced today that Scott Beamer, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference in New York at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 6, 2018. Forward looking and other material information may be discussed during the presentation. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at ir.cabotcmp.com. For more information, or to arrange a meeting with management, please contact your Citi representative, or Colleen Mumford of Cabot Microelectronics at investor_relations@cabotcmp.com .

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the world's leading supplier of CMP polishing slurries and second largest CMP pads supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 1,150 employees on a global basis. For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com or contact Colleen Mumford, Director of Investor Relations at 630-499-2600.

