Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cabot Microelectronics Corporation    CCMP

CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION (CCMP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Aurora, IL, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), the world's leading supplier of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) polishing slurries and second largest CMP pads supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced today that Scott Beamer, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference in New York at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 6, 2018. Forward looking and other material information may be discussed during the presentation. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at ir.cabotcmp.com. For more information, or to arrange a meeting with management, please contact your Citi representative, or Colleen Mumford of Cabot Microelectronics at investor_relations@cabotcmp.com.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the world's leading supplier of CMP polishing slurries and second largest CMP pads supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 1,150 employees on a global basis. For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com or contact Colleen Mumford, Director of Investor Relations at 630-499-2600.

Colleen Mumford
Director, Investor Relations
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation
(630) 499-2600

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CABOT MICROELECTRONICS COR
11:01pCabot Microelectronics Corporation to Present at the Citi 2018 Global Technol..
GL
08/20CABOT MICROELECTRONICS : to acquire KMG Chemicals
AQ
08/17CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other ..
AQ
08/17KMG CHEMICALS : Fort Worth-based KMG to be acquired by Cabot in $1.2B deal
AQ
08/15CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (f..
AQ
08/06CABOT MICROELECTRONICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
07/26CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
07/26CABOT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income,..
GL
07/06Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Third Qua..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Some Caveats About Cabot Microelectronics' Acquisition Of KMG Chemicals 
08/17Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) CEO David Li on Acquisition of KMG .. 
08/16Is Cabot's Acquisition Of KMG Chemicals A Good Deal For Shareholders? 
08/16Cabot Microelectronics - Investors Have No Chemistry Yet With KMG Chemicals 
08/15Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) Acquires KMG Chemicals For $1.6B - Slideshow 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 589 M
EBIT 2018 166 M
Net income 2018 115 M
Finance 2018 76,9 M
Yield 2018 1,07%
P/E ratio 2018 30,59
P/E ratio 2019 20,61
EV / Sales 2018 4,78x
EV / Sales 2019 4,42x
Capitalization 2 893 M
Chart CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CABOT MICROELECTRONICS COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 124 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David H. Li President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William P. Noglows Chairman
Daniel D. Woodland COO, Chief Marketing Officer & Vice President
Scott D. Beamer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ananth Naman Chief Technology Officer & VP-Asia Pacific
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION19.15%2 894
INTEL CORPORATION4.51%223 956
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%218 793
NVIDIA CORPORATION43.57%166 823
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS7.79%111 822
BROADCOM INC-15.67%92 565
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.