CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION (CCMP)
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 After Market Close on October 24, 2018

10/05/2018 | 03:31am CEST

Aurora, IL, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), the world’s leading supplier of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries and second largest CMP pads supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced timing of its earnings release and conference call information for the fourth quarter and full Fiscal Year 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018.

Earnings release and slide presentation:  Wednesday, October 24, after market close

Conference call:  Thursday, October 25, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in information:  United States: (844) 825-4410
                                   International: (973) 638-3236
                                   Conference code:  6151899

Webcast and presentation:  The earnings press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, ir.cabotcmp.com.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the world's leading supplier of CMP polishing slurries and second largest CMP pads supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 1,150 employees on a global basis. For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com or contact Colleen Mumford, Director of Investor Relations at 630-499-2600.

Colleen Mumford
Director of Investor Relations
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation
(630) 499-2600

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 589 M
EBIT 2018 166 M
Net income 2018 134 M
Finance 2018 76,9 M
Yield 2018 1,17%
P/E ratio 2018 27,79
P/E ratio 2019 18,43
EV / Sales 2018 4,33x
EV / Sales 2019 4,01x
Capitalization 2 627 M
Managers
NameTitle
David H. Li President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William P. Noglows Chairman
Daniel D. Woodland COO, Chief Marketing Officer & Vice President
Scott D. Beamer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ananth Naman Chief Technology Officer & VP-Asia Pacific
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION8.49%2 627
INTEL CORPORATION5.63%224 832
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%218 734
NVIDIA CORPORATION48.18%174 332
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.58%105 172
BROADCOM INC-2.91%103 122
