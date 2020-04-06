Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020 After Market Close on May 6, 2020

Log in
04/06/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

Aurora, IL, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies, announced the timing of its earnings release and conference call information for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended March 31, 2020.

Earnings release and slide presentation available: Wednesday, May 6, after market close

Conference call: Thursday, May 7, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in information:   United States: (844) 634-6404
                                    International: (825) 312-2296
                                    Conference code:  1383647

Webcast and presentation:  The earnings press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, ir.cabotcmp.com.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies.  The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers.  Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators.  The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges.  The company has approximately 2,000 employees globally.  For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com, or contact Colleen Mumford, Vice President, Communications and Marketing, at 630-499-2600.

Colleen Mumford
Vice President, Communications and Marketing
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation
(630) 499-2600

Primary Logo


