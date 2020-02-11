Cabot Microelectronics : Loop Capital Transportation, Logistics and Materials Conference Presentation
02/11/2020 | 07:54pm EST
Loop Capital Conference
PRESENTATION
FEBRUARY, 13 2020
CABOT MICROELECTRONICS
BUILDING
STRATEGIC VALUE
$1.1B PRO FORMA REVENUE IN FY19
31% ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EBITDA
❯
❯
Demonstrated
❯ Superior financial
❯
Strong
performance, strong
❯
Quality and
track record
Consumables based
participation in
free cash flow
innovation leader
of growth above
business focused on
high-growth
generation and focus
serving virtually all
industry and
electronic materials
markets
on creating
semiconductor
expanding
with industry
shareholder value
manufacturers in
profitability
leading positions
the world
PORTFOLIO
OVERVIEW
80%
ELECTRONIC
MATERIALS
CMP Slurries
CMP Pads
Electronic Chemicals
Provides essential products that constitute a small portion of our customers'
end product cost
20%
PERFORMANCE
MATERIALS
GLOBAL FOOTPRINT
AND PRODUCT DIVERSITY
ELECTRONIC MATERIALS OVERVIEW
FY19 PRO FORMA
SEGMENT REVENUE
$873M
REVENUE BY BUSINESS UNIT
REVENUE BY REGION
CMP
China
South
Pads
East Asia
Electronic
Europe
Chemicals
Taiwan
CMP Slurries
North
Japan
America
Korea
CMP CONSUMABLES COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE
Areas of highest growth and largest customer needs where we can differentiate through innovation, quality and operational excellence
Our experience, breadth of products, and global resources provide smaller customers with worry free solutions
CMC's product portfolio provides the greatest breadth and depth of CMP Consumables Products
Our scale allows us to utilize a wide range of R&D talents to address customer challenges
CMC's unrivaled breadth of solutions allows us to participate in essentially all CMP applications
GROWTH DRIVERS
ELE
CTRONIC MATERIALS (EM)
FY20-FY24
WAFER STARTS
Wafer Starts Growth: 4%-6% CAGR
VOLUME
Estimated CMC EM Revenue Growth:
1% to 2% above industry
*
CMC HISTORICAL
REVENUE
2000
2002
2004
2006
2008
2010
2012
2014
2016
2018
2020
2022
2024
Source: IC Insights and company information
❯ Revenue is highly
❯ Broad exposure across
correlated to wafer starts
all types of devices,
particularly memory
Increasing complexity
of semiconductor devices requiring new solutions with more usage intensity
Emerging applications such as 5G, AI, IoT, HPC and VR
SEMICONDUCTOR FABRICATION
PROCESS OVERVIEW
❯
Acids
❯
Custom blends
Deposition
❯
Solvents
Etch / Clean / Dry
❯
Performance products
❯
Bases
❯
Oxidizers
Our solutions help enable
Implant
the manufacture of
semiconductor devices
Chemical
❯ Base
Mechanical
chemistry
Planarization
materials
Photolithography
❯
Developers
❯
Edge bead removers
Slurries
Pads
❯
Photoresist solvents
❯
Photoresist strippers
POSITIONED FOR CONTINUED GROWTH IN
MEMORY
Strategically positioned our business to address rapid growth and increased complexity of memory devices
Partnered with leading customers to develop materials that enable advanced memory device manufacturing
Increased device complexity drives additional demand for our materials
CMC is #1 in tungsten slurries
MEMORY PROCESS STEPS
50nm
15-20nm
48/64L
1xxL
2xxL
2D NAND
3D NAND
Tungsten
Non-Tungsten
Source: Company information
POSITIONED FOR GROWTH IN
LOGIC
Increasing device complexity requires additional manufacturing steps and drives higher demand for our materials
As application nodes advance, increased purity and contamination controls are essential to avoid customer defects
The requirements for high purity, contaminant and particle free chemicals demand quality and analytical innovation
CMC has the talent and scale to meet these challenges
LOGIC PROCESS STEPS
1500
1200
900
CLEANING STEPS:
25~30% of total
600
semiconductor
process steps
300
0
28nm
10nm
5nm
Cleaning Steps
Other Steps
Source: Company information
ALLOWABLE 20 NM PARTICLES/ML CHEMICALS
8
6
4
2
0
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Source: Semiconductor Engineering
GROWTH DRIVERS OF IC DEMAND
END USE DRIVERS FOR THE IC INDUSTRY
The emerging applications of the Data Centric Environment require a wide range, and large quantity of chips to deliver the myriad functions and applications being designed
MOBILE
PC & INTERNET
2000
2010
ONE PC PER
ONE MOBILE DEVICE
HOUSEHOLD
PER PERSON
DATA CENTRIC AND
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Big Data
Virtual / Augmented Reality
Internet of Things
Artificial Intelligence
Autonomous Vehicles
2016
2020
100's OF CHIPS PER HOUSEHOLD?
1000's OF CHIPS PER FACTORY?
HOW MANY CHIPS PER CITY?
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Industry growth with increasing need for logic and memory chips
Long term outlook for materials is positive as demand continues to strengthen
Innovation leader, developing solutions for our customers' most advanced challenges
World class quality systems and supply chain excellence for CMP Consumables and Electronic Chemicals
FY20-FY24
Estimated Average Annual
Revenue Growth Rate
5% to 7%
*
14
PERFORMANCE MATERIALS OVERVIEW
FY19 PRO FORMA
SEGMENT REVENUE
$227M
REVENUE BY BUSINESS UNIT
REVENUE BY REGION
Pipeline Performance
North America
PERFORMANCE MATERIALS
BUSINESS ATTRIBUTES
Consumables based products with high customer retention
Recognized leader in participating industries
Provide critical materials to the industries we serve
Close partnership with customers to deliver differentiated solutions
Attractive financial metrics and strong free cash flow generation
PIPELINE MATERIALS, VALVE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
Leading provider of performance products to midstream oil and gas
LEADING POSITION
A leading supplier of drag reducing agents (DRAs), valve lubricants, cleaners and sealants
VALUE-ADDED PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
Specialty products that optimize pipeline efficiency, lower operating costs and enhance safety; also provide valve maintenance and safety training services
SMALL PORTION OF CUSTOMERS' COST
Products are critical to performance and safety, but represent a minimal portion of overall operating costs; consumption has not been correlated to oil prices
DRAs OPTIMIZE PIPELINE FLOW
DRAs are injected at
DRAs reduce drag
DRA polymers have no effect
Drag in pipelines is caused by
multiple points along a
pipeline
throughout the
on the composition of crude
turbulent liquid flow
turbulent fluid core
oil and refined products
Increased turbulence can lead to energy
The additives align turbulent fluid molecules to linearize
the flow patterns
loss and reduced throughout of a pipeline
Fluid molecules
Turbulent Flow
Orderly flow with DRAs
GROWTH DRIVERS
PERFORMANCE MATERIALS (PM)
⌃
⌃
⌃
⌃
⌃
Oil production in the
Increased Drag
Aging pipeline
Steadily rising
International
U.S. has increased
Reducing Agents
infrastructure and new
industrial energy
expansion
in the last 9 out of
(DRAs) adoption
pipeline construction
costs
opportunities
10 years
(65% of U.S. crude oil
pipelines are at least 30
years old)
U.S. SHALE UPSTREAM PRODUCTION
14 Total U.S.
12 (BBL/DAY)
Millions
10
6.5
12.1
8
9.4
6
4
5.1
2
0
2007 2012 2017 2019*
5 Permian Region
4
(BBL/DAY)
4.4
Millions
3
2
2.9
1
1.3
0.9
0
2007 2012 2017 2019
*
*As of September 2019
U.S. OIL PRODUCTION BY REGION
PIPELINE MILEAGE INCREASING GLOBALLY
BY KEY REGIONS
thousands)
432
in
461
405
(Miles
361
382
2017A
2019E
2021E
2023E
2025E
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration
Source: Company information
U.S. Crude production forecasted to reach 14MM+ b/d (2019 EIA annual energy outlook)
Increases in domestic crude production expected to continue to be primarily driven by the Permian basin where takeaway capacity is extremely tight
U.S. projected as net exporter of crude oil by 2020 according to 2019 EIA annual energy outlook
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Consumables based products with high customer retention
Recognized leader in participating industries
Provide critical materials to the industries we serve
Close partnership with customers to deliver differentiated solutions
Attractive financial metrics and strong free cash flow generation
FY20-FY24
Estimated Average Annual
Revenue Growth Rate
8% to 10%
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
INVESTING IN
GROWTH
RETURNING CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS
FOCUS ON
DELEVERAGING
Revenue growth well above industry in FY17 and FY18
Expanded gross margins while controlling costs, resulting in operating leverage and strong free cash flow
Continue to expect to grow faster than industry and improve profitability
Ongoing investment in key growth areas in Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segments
Increasing capital expenditures in FY20 and FY21 to support organic growth opportunities
More than doubled quarterly dividend in FY18 to current rate of $49M annually (currently $1.68/share)
Spent $44M on share repurchases in FY18
Planning to pay ongoing and increasing dividends and repurchase shares opportunistically
Targeting 2x Net Debt/EBITDA by the end of FY20
FY20-FY24
LONG TERM ESTIMATES
6% to 8%
Average Annual Revenue Growth
*
35%
EBITDA Margin by FY24
>$1.5B
Cumulative Free Cash Flow Generation by FY24
25
STRONG FREE
CASH FLOW
*
GENERATION
$ in millions
Our strong free cash flow has enabled us to invest internally and return cash to shareholders
$225
$200
$175 $150 $125
$100
$75
$50 $25 $0
$212
Million
$64M
Generated strong
free cash flow
during recession
$148M
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Cabot Microelectronics
KMG
26
M&A
PRIORITY
28%
ORDER OF
FUTURE CASH DEPLOYMENT
CASH DEPLOYED IN
PRIORITIES
FY2019
INTERNAL INVESTMENTS
$58M
Invest in growth and cost improvement opportunities, resulting in increased spending in FY20-FY21
DIVIDENDS
$46M
Pay ongoing and increasing dividends
M&A
$1,182M
Utilize the balance sheet to execute
opportunistic M&A that meets
strategic objectives
SHARE REPURCHASES
$15M
Repurchase shares, balanced with
deleveraging goals and other priorities
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
FY19
$58M
GUIDANCE
FY20 $100M-$130M
FY20 - FY21
ESTIMATED
~$200M OVER 2YR
FUTURE
~$50M/YR
EXPECTATIONS
AFTER FY21
INVESTING IN FUTURE GROWTH
FY20 - FY21
Performance
Materials
IT
Electronic Materials
M&A
PRINCIPLES
Financially compatible with our current business model
Provides adjacent technologies that add additional value to existing customers
STRENGTHENING
OUR CORE MATERIALS
BUSINESSES
STRONG
PREFERENCE
FOR ELECTRONIC
MATERIALS
Leverages existing channels to market and extends customer base
Applies core capabilities to new markets outside of semiconductor industry
FIVE-YEAR
ILLUSTRATIVE MODEL
Electronic Materials Revenue
$866M
5%-7% CAGR
*
Performance Materials Revenue
$198M
8%-10% CAGR
Total Revenue
$1,064M
6%-8% CAGR
*
Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA
$311M
~35% of Revenue
*Based on current estimated semiconductor industry growth outlook
FY24
Total Revenue ~$1.4B-$1.5B
EBITDA ~$480M-$520M
Leading Electronic Materials Supplier
Consumables-Based Business Model
Growing Opportunities
Sustained Strong Financial Performance
Commitment to Return Value to Shareholders
World's largest supplier of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) polishing slurries
Leading global supplier of high purity process chemicals (HPPC)
Second largest CMP pads supplier to the semiconductor industry
Supply to virtually all semiconductor manufacturers in the world
Robust product portfolio, serving all applications and technology nodes
Approximately 97% of revenue derived from consumable materials
Broad exposure across all types of semiconductor devices
Historically less cyclical than semiconductor equipment suppliers
Robust growth in memory and logic applications
Increasing complexity of semiconductor devices
Rising semiconductor content to support Virtual Reality (VR), Internet of Things (IoT), High Performance Computing (HPC), Cloud, Automotive
Increasing oil production, aging infrastructure and new pipeline construction
High profitability
Low capital intensity
Strong free cash flow generation
Ongoing balanced return of excess capital to shareholders with investment for growth
Maintain stable and increasing dividends over time
Maintain a prudent balance sheet and de-lever appropriately post-M&A
