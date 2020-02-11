Cabot Microelectronics : Loop Capital Transportation, Logistics and Materials Conference Presentation 0 02/11/2020 | 07:54pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Loop Capital Conference PRESENTATION FEBRUARY, 13 2020 SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT The information contained in and discussed during this presentation may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities regulations. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those described in Cabot Microelectronics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described by these forward-looking statements. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation assumes no obligation to update this forward-looking information. ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation CABOT MICROELECTRONICS BUILDING STRATEGIC VALUE $1.1B PRO FORMA REVENUE IN FY19 31% ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EBITDA ❯ ❯ Demonstrated ❯ Superior financial ❯ Strong performance, strong ❯ Quality and track record Consumables based participation in free cash flow innovation leader of growth above business focused on high-growth generation and focus serving virtually all industry and electronic materials markets on creating semiconductor expanding with industry shareholder value manufacturers in profitability leading positions the world 3 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW 80% ELECTRONIC MATERIALS CMP Slurries CMP Pads Electronic Chemicals Provides essential products that constitute a small portion of our customers' end product cost 20% PERFORMANCE MATERIALS 4 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronicsi r l tronics Corporationorporation GLOBAL FOOTPRINT AND PRODUCT DIVERSITY 5 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation ELECTRONIC MATERIALS 6 ELECTRONIC MATERIALS OVERVIEW FY19 PRO FORMA SEGMENT REVENUE $873M REVENUE BY BUSINESS UNIT REVENUE BY REGION CMP China South Pads East Asia Electronic Europe Chemicals Taiwan CMP Slurries North Japan America Korea 7 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation CMP CONSUMABLES COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE Areas of highest growth and largest customer needs where we can differentiate through innovation, quality and operational excellence

Our experience, breadth of products, and global resources provide smaller customers with worry free solutions

CMC's product portfolio provides the greatest breadth and depth of CMP Consumables Products

Our scale allows us to utilize a wide range of R&D talents to address customer challenges CMC's unrivaled breadth of solutions allows us to participate in essentially all CMP applications 8 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation GROWTH DRIVERS ELECTRONIC MATERIALS (EM) FY20-FY24 WAFER STARTS Wafer Starts Growth: 4%-6% CAGR VOLUME Estimated CMC EM Revenue Growth: 1% to 2% above industry* CMC HISTORICAL REVENUE 2000 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2018 2020 2022 2024 Source: IC Insights and company information ❯ Revenue is highly ❯ Broad exposure across correlated to wafer starts all types of devices, particularly memory Increasing complexity

of semiconductor devices requiring new solutions with more usage intensity Emerging applications such as 5G, AI, IoT, HPC and VR 9 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation *Based on current estimated semiconductor industry growth outlook SEMICONDUCTOR FABRICATION PROCESS OVERVIEW ❯ Acids ❯ Custom blends Deposition ❯ Solvents Etch / Clean / Dry ❯ Performance products ❯ Bases ❯ Oxidizers Our solutions help enable Implant the manufacture of semiconductor devices Chemical ❯ Base Mechanical chemistry Planarization materials Adhesion promoters Photolithography ❯ Developers ❯ Edge bead removers Slurries Pads ❯ Photoresist solvents ❯ Photoresist strippers BEFORE CMP AFTER CMP 10 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation POSITIONED FOR CONTINUED GROWTH IN MEMORY Strategically positioned our business to address rapid growth and increased complexity of memory devices

Partnered with leading customers to develop materials that enable advanced memory device manufacturing

Increased device complexity drives additional demand for our materials CMC is #1 in tungsten slurries MEMORY PROCESS STEPS 50nm 15-20nm 48/64L 1xxL 2xxL 2D NAND 3D NAND Tungsten Non-Tungsten Source: Company information 11 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation POSITIONED FOR GROWTH IN LOGIC Increasing device complexity requires additional manufacturing steps and drives higher demand for our materials

As application nodes advance, increased purity and contamination controls are essential to avoid customer defects

The requirements for high purity, contaminant and particle free chemicals demand quality and analytical innovation CMC has the talent and scale to meet these challenges 12 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation LOGIC PROCESS STEPS 1500 1200 900 CLEANING STEPS: 25~30% of total 600 semiconductor process steps 300 0 28nm 10nm 5nm Cleaning Steps Other Steps Source: Company information ALLOWABLE 20 NM PARTICLES/ML CHEMICALS 8 6 4 2 0 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Source: Semiconductor Engineering GROWTH DRIVERS OF IC DEMAND END USE DRIVERS FOR THE IC INDUSTRY The emerging applications of the Data Centric Environment require a wide range, and large quantity of chips to deliver the myriad functions and applications being designed MOBILE PC & INTERNET 2000 2010 ONE PC PER ONE MOBILE DEVICE HOUSEHOLD PER PERSON DATA CENTRIC AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Big Data Virtual / Augmented Reality Internet of Things Artificial Intelligence Autonomous Vehicles 20162020 100's OF CHIPS PER HOUSEHOLD? 1000's OF CHIPS PER FACTORY? HOW MANY CHIPS PER CITY? 13 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation KEY TAKEAWAYS Industry growth with increasing need for logic and memory chips Long term outlook for materials is positive as demand continues to strengthen Innovation leader, developing solutions for our customers' most advanced challenges World class quality systems and supply chain excellence for CMP Consumables and Electronic Chemicals FY20-FY24 Estimated Average Annual Revenue Growth Rate 5% to 7%* 14 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation *Based on current estimated semiconductor industry growth outlook PERFORMANCE MATERIALS 15 PERFORMANCE MATERIALS OVERVIEW FY19 PRO FORMA SEGMENT REVENUE $227M REVENUE BY BUSINESS UNIT REVENUE BY REGION Other Other Pipeline Performance North America 16 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation PERFORMANCE MATERIALS BUSINESS ATTRIBUTES Consumables based products with high customer retention Recognized leader in participating industries Provide critical materials to the industries we serve Close partnership with customers to deliver differentiated solutions Attractive financial metrics and strong free cash flow generation 17 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation PIPELINE MATERIALS, VALVE PRODUCTS & SERVICES Leading provider of performance products to midstream oil and gas LEADING POSITION A leading supplier of drag reducing agents (DRAs), valve lubricants, cleaners and sealants VALUE-ADDED PRODUCTS AND SERVICES Specialty products that optimize pipeline efficiency, lower operating costs and enhance safety; also provide valve maintenance and safety training services SMALL PORTION OF CUSTOMERS' COST Products are critical to performance and safety, but represent a minimal portion of overall operating costs; consumption has not been correlated to oil prices 18 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation DRAs OPTIMIZE PIPELINE FLOW DRAs are injected at DRAs reduce drag DRA polymers have no effect Drag in pipelines is caused by multiple points along a pipeline throughout the on the composition of crude turbulent liquid flow turbulent fluid core oil and refined products Increased turbulence can lead to energy The additives align turbulent fluid molecules to linearize the flow patterns loss and reduced throughout of a pipeline Fluid molecules Turbulent Flow Orderly flow with DRAs 19 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation GROWTH DRIVERS PERFORMANCE MATERIALS (PM) ⌃ ⌃ ⌃ ⌃ ⌃ Oil production in the Increased Drag Aging pipeline Steadily rising International U.S. has increased Reducing Agents infrastructure and new industrial energy expansion in the last 9 out of (DRAs) adoption pipeline construction costs opportunities 10 years (65% of U.S. crude oil pipelines are at least 30 years old) 20 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation U.S. SHALE UPSTREAM PRODUCTION 14 Total U.S. 12 (BBL/DAY) Millions 10 6.5 12.1 8 9.4 6 4 5.1 2 0 2007 2012 2017 2019* 5 Permian Region 4 (BBL/DAY) 4.4 Millions 3 2 2.9 1 1.3 0.9 0 2007 2012 2017 2019* *As of September 2019 U.S. OIL PRODUCTION BY REGION PIPELINE MILEAGE INCREASING GLOBALLY BY KEY REGIONS thousands) 432 in 461 405 (Miles 361 382 2017A 2019E 2021E 2023E 2025E Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration Source: Company information U.S. Crude production forecasted to reach 14MM+ b/d (2019 EIA annual energy outlook) Increases in domestic crude production expected to continue to be primarily driven by the Permian basin where takeaway capacity is extremely tight U.S. projected as net exporter of crude oil by 2020 according to 2019 EIA annual energy outlook 21 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation KEY TAKEAWAYS Consumables based products with high customer retention Recognized leader in participating industries Provide critical materials to the industries we serve Close partnership with customers to deliver differentiated solutions Attractive financial metrics and strong free cash flow generation FY20-FY24 Estimated Average Annual Revenue Growth Rate 8% to 10% 22 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation FINANCIAL OVERVIEW 23 KEY FINANCIAL TAKEAWAYS STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE INVESTING IN GROWTH RETURNING CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS FOCUS ON DELEVERAGING Revenue growth well above industry in FY17 and FY18

Expanded gross margins while controlling costs, resulting in operating leverage and strong free cash flow

Continue to expect to grow faster than industry and improve profitability

Ongoing investment in key growth areas in Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segments

Increasing capital expenditures in FY20 and FY21 to support organic growth opportunities

More than doubled quarterly dividend in FY18 to current rate of $49M annually (currently $1.68/share)

Spent $44M on share repurchases in FY18

Planning to pay ongoing and increasing dividends and repurchase shares opportunistically

Targeting 2x Net Debt/EBITDA by the end of FY20 24 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation FY20-FY24 LONG TERM ESTIMATES 6% to 8% Average Annual Revenue Growth* 35% EBITDA Margin by FY24 >$1.5B Cumulative Free Cash Flow Generation by FY24 25 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation *Based on current estimated semiconductor industry growth outlook STRONG FREE CASH FLOW* GENERATION $ in millions Our strong free cash flow has enabled us to invest internally and return cash to shareholders $225 $200 $175 $150 $125 $100 $75 $50 $25 $0 $212 Million $64M Generated strong free cash flow during recession $148M 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Cabot Microelectronics KMG 26 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation * Free cash flow is operating cash flow less capital expenditures CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT M&A PRIORITY 28% ORDER OF FUTURE CASH DEPLOYMENT CASH DEPLOYED IN PRIORITIES FY2019 INTERNAL INVESTMENTS $58M Invest in growth and cost improvement opportunities, resulting in increased spending in FY20-FY21 DIVIDENDS $46M Pay ongoing and increasing dividends M&A $1,182M Utilize the balance sheet to execute opportunistic M&A that meets strategic objectives SHARE REPURCHASES $15M Repurchase shares, balanced with deleveraging goals and other priorities 27 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FY19$58M GUIDANCE FY20$100M-$130M FY20 - FY21 ESTIMATED ~$200M OVER 2YR FUTURE ~$50M/YR EXPECTATIONS AFTER FY21 INVESTING IN FUTURE GROWTH FY20 - FY21 Performance Materials IT Electronic Materials 28 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation M&A PRINCIPLES Financially compatible with our current business model Provides adjacent technologies that add additional value to existing customers STRENGTHENING OUR CORE MATERIALS BUSINESSES STRONG PREFERENCE FOR ELECTRONIC MATERIALS Leverages existing channels to market and extends customer base Applies core capabilities to new markets outside of semiconductor industry 29 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation FIVE-YEAR ILLUSTRATIVE MODEL FY18 PRO FORMA FY20-FY24 Electronic Materials Revenue $866M 5%-7% CAGR* Performance Materials Revenue $198M 8%-10% CAGR Total Revenue $1,064M 6%-8% CAGR* Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA $311M ~35% of Revenue *Based on current estimated semiconductor industry growth outlook 30 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation FY24 Total Revenue ~$1.4B-$1.5B EBITDA ~$480M-$520M INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS Leading Electronic Materials Supplier Consumables-Based Business Model Growing Opportunities Sustained Strong Financial Performance Commitment to Return Value to Shareholders World's largest supplier of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) polishing slurries

Leading global supplier of high purity process chemicals (HPPC)

Second largest CMP pads supplier to the semiconductor industry

Supply to virtually all semiconductor manufacturers in the world

Robust product portfolio, serving all applications and technology nodes

Approximately 97% of revenue derived from consumable materials

Broad exposure across all types of semiconductor devices

Historically less cyclical than semiconductor equipment suppliers

Robust growth in memory and logic applications

Increasing complexity of semiconductor devices

Rising semiconductor content to support Virtual Reality (VR), Internet of Things (IoT), High Performance Computing (HPC), Cloud, Automotive

Increasing oil production, aging infrastructure and new pipeline construction

High profitability

Low capital intensity

Strong free cash flow generation

Ongoing balanced return of excess capital to shareholders with investment for growth

Maintain stable and increasing dividends over time

Maintain a prudent balance sheet and de-lever appropriately post-M&A 31 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation CONTACT US investor_relations@cabotcmp.com 630.499.2600 Attachments Original document

