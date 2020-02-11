Cabot Microelectronics : Loop Capital Transportation, Logistics and Materials Conference Presentation

Log in
02/11/2020 | 07:54pm EST

Loop Capital Conference

PRESENTATION

FEBRUARY, 13 2020

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

The information contained in and discussed during this presentation may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities regulations. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those described in Cabot Microelectronics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described by these forward-looking statements. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation assumes no obligation to update this forward-looking information.

©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

CABOT MICROELECTRONICS

BUILDING STRATEGIC VALUE

$1.1B PRO FORMA REVENUE IN FY19

31% ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EBITDA

Demonstrated

Superior financial

Strong

performance, strong

Quality and

track record

Consumables based

participation in

free cash flow

innovation leader

of growth above

business focused on

high-growth

generation and focus

serving virtually all

industry and

electronic materials

markets

on creating

semiconductor

expanding

with industry

shareholder value

manufacturers in

profitability

leading positions

the world

3 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

PORTFOLIO

OVERVIEW

80%

ELECTRONIC

MATERIALS

CMP Slurries

CMP Pads

Electronic Chemicals

Provides essential products that constitute a small portion of our customers'

end product cost

20%

PERFORMANCE

MATERIALS

4 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronicsi r l tronics Corporationorporation

GLOBAL FOOTPRINT

AND PRODUCT DIVERSITY

5 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

ELECTRONIC MATERIALS

6

ELECTRONIC MATERIALS OVERVIEW

FY19 PRO FORMA

SEGMENT REVENUE

$873M

REVENUE BY BUSINESS UNIT

REVENUE BY REGION

CMP

China

South

Pads

East Asia

Electronic

Europe

Chemicals

Taiwan

CMP Slurries

North

Japan

America

Korea

7 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

CMP CONSUMABLES COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

  • Areas of highest growth and largest customer needs where we can differentiate through innovation, quality and operational excellence
  • Our experience, breadth of products, and global resources provide smaller customers with worry free solutions
  • CMC's product portfolio provides the greatest breadth and depth of CMP Consumables Products
  • Our scale allows us to utilize a wide range of R&D talents to address customer challenges

CMC's unrivaled breadth of solutions allows us to participate in essentially all CMP applications

8 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

GROWTH DRIVERS

ELECTRONIC MATERIALS (EM)

FY20-FY24

WAFER STARTS

Wafer Starts Growth: 4%-6% CAGR

VOLUME

Estimated CMC EM Revenue Growth:

1% to 2% above industry*

CMC HISTORICAL

REVENUE

2000

2002

2004

2006

2008

2010

2012

2014

2016

2018

2020

2022

2024

Source: IC Insights and company information

Revenue is highly

Broad exposure across

correlated to wafer starts

all types of devices,

particularly memory

  • Increasing complexity
    of semiconductor devices requiring new solutions with more usage intensity
  • Emerging applications such as 5G, AI, IoT, HPC and VR

9 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation *Based on current estimated semiconductor industry growth outlook

SEMICONDUCTOR FABRICATION

PROCESS OVERVIEW

Acids

Custom blends

Deposition

Solvents

Etch / Clean / Dry

Performance products

Bases

Oxidizers

Our solutions help enable

Implant

the manufacture of

semiconductor devices

Chemical

Base

Mechanical

chemistry

Planarization

materials

  • Adhesion promoters

Photolithography

Developers

Edge bead removers

Slurries

Pads

Photoresist solvents

Photoresist strippers

BEFORE CMP

AFTER CMP

10 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

POSITIONED FOR CONTINUED GROWTH IN MEMORY

  • Strategically positioned our business to address rapid growth and increased complexity of memory devices
  • Partnered with leading customers to develop materials that enable advanced memory device manufacturing
  • Increased device complexity drives additional demand for our materials

CMC is #1 in tungsten slurries

MEMORY PROCESS STEPS

50nm

15-20nm

48/64L

1xxL

2xxL

2D NAND

3D NAND

Tungsten

Non-Tungsten

Source: Company information

11 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

POSITIONED FOR GROWTH IN LOGIC

  • Increasing device complexity requires additional manufacturing steps and drives higher demand for our materials
  • As application nodes advance, increased purity and contamination controls are essential to avoid customer defects
  • The requirements for high purity, contaminant and particle free chemicals demand quality and analytical innovation

CMC has the talent and scale to meet these challenges

12 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

LOGIC PROCESS STEPS

1500

1200

900

CLEANING STEPS:

25~30% of total

600

semiconductor

process steps

300

0

28nm

10nm

5nm

Cleaning Steps

Other Steps

Source: Company information

ALLOWABLE 20 NM PARTICLES/ML CHEMICALS

8

6

4

2

0

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Source: Semiconductor Engineering

GROWTH DRIVERS OF IC DEMAND

END USE DRIVERS FOR THE IC INDUSTRY

  • The emerging applications of the Data Centric Environment require a wide range, and large quantity of chips to deliver the myriad functions and applications being designed

MOBILE

PC & INTERNET

2000

2010

ONE PC PER

ONE MOBILE DEVICE

HOUSEHOLD

PER PERSON

DATA CENTRIC AND

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Big Data

Virtual / Augmented Reality

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence

Autonomous Vehicles

20162020

100's OF CHIPS PER HOUSEHOLD?

1000's OF CHIPS PER FACTORY?

HOW MANY CHIPS PER CITY?

13 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Industry growth with increasing need for logic and memory chips

Long term outlook for materials is positive as demand continues to strengthen

Innovation leader, developing solutions for our customers' most advanced challenges

World class quality systems and supply chain excellence for CMP Consumables and Electronic Chemicals

FY20-FY24

Estimated Average Annual

Revenue Growth Rate

5% to 7%*

14

©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

*Based on current estimated semiconductor industry growth outlook

PERFORMANCE MATERIALS

15

PERFORMANCE MATERIALS OVERVIEW

FY19 PRO FORMA

SEGMENT REVENUE

$227M

REVENUE BY BUSINESS UNIT

REVENUE BY REGION

Other

Other

Pipeline Performance

North America

16 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

PERFORMANCE MATERIALS

BUSINESS ATTRIBUTES

Consumables based products with high customer retention

Recognized leader in participating industries

Provide critical materials to the industries we serve

Close partnership with customers to deliver differentiated solutions

Attractive financial metrics and strong free cash flow generation

17 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

PIPELINE MATERIALS, VALVE PRODUCTS & SERVICES

Leading provider of performance products to midstream oil and gas

LEADING POSITION

A leading supplier of drag reducing agents (DRAs), valve lubricants, cleaners and sealants

VALUE-ADDED PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Specialty products that optimize pipeline efficiency, lower operating costs and enhance safety; also provide valve maintenance and safety training services

SMALL PORTION OF CUSTOMERS' COST

Products are critical to performance and safety, but represent a minimal portion of overall operating costs; consumption has not been correlated to oil prices

18 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

DRAs OPTIMIZE PIPELINE FLOW

DRAs are injected at

DRAs reduce drag

DRA polymers have no effect

Drag in pipelines is caused by

multiple points along a

pipeline

throughout the

on the composition of crude

turbulent liquid flow

turbulent fluid core

oil and refined products

Increased turbulence can lead to energy

The additives align turbulent fluid molecules to linearize

the flow patterns

loss and reduced throughout of a pipeline

Fluid molecules

Turbulent Flow

Orderly flow with DRAs

19 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

GROWTH DRIVERS

PERFORMANCE MATERIALS (PM)

Oil production in the

Increased Drag

Aging pipeline

Steadily rising

International

U.S. has increased

Reducing Agents

infrastructure and new

industrial energy

expansion

in the last 9 out of

(DRAs) adoption

pipeline construction

costs

opportunities

10 years

(65% of U.S. crude oil

pipelines are at least 30

years old)

20 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

U.S. SHALE UPSTREAM PRODUCTION

14 Total U.S.

12 (BBL/DAY)

Millions

10

6.5

12.1

8

9.4

6

4

5.1

2

0

2007 2012 2017 2019*

5 Permian Region

4

(BBL/DAY)

4.4

Millions

3

2

2.9

1

1.3

0.9

0

2007 2012 2017 2019*

*As of September 2019

U.S. OIL PRODUCTION BY REGION

PIPELINE MILEAGE INCREASING GLOBALLY

BY KEY REGIONS

thousands)

432

in

461

405

(Miles

361

382

2017A

2019E

2021E

2023E

2025E

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Source: Company information

  • U.S. Crude production forecasted to reach 14MM+ b/d (2019 EIA annual energy outlook)
  • Increases in domestic crude production expected to continue to be primarily driven by the Permian basin where takeaway capacity is extremely tight
  • U.S. projected as net exporter of crude oil by 2020 according to 2019 EIA annual energy outlook

21 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Consumables based products with high customer retention

Recognized leader in participating industries

Provide critical materials to the industries we serve

Close partnership with customers to deliver differentiated solutions

Attractive financial metrics and strong free cash flow generation

FY20-FY24

Estimated Average Annual

Revenue Growth Rate

8% to 10%

22 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

23

KEY FINANCIAL TAKEAWAYS

STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

INVESTING IN

GROWTH

RETURNING CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS

FOCUS ON

DELEVERAGING

  • Revenue growth well above industry in FY17 and FY18
  • Expanded gross margins while controlling costs, resulting in operating leverage and strong free cash flow
  • Continue to expect to grow faster than industry and improve profitability
  • Ongoing investment in key growth areas in Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segments
  • Increasing capital expenditures in FY20 and FY21 to support organic growth opportunities
  • More than doubled quarterly dividend in FY18 to current rate of $49M annually (currently $1.68/share)
  • Spent $44M on share repurchases in FY18
  • Planning to pay ongoing and increasing dividends and repurchase shares opportunistically
  • Targeting 2x Net Debt/EBITDA by the end of FY20

24 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

FY20-FY24

LONG TERM ESTIMATES

6% to 8%

Average Annual Revenue Growth*

35%

EBITDA Margin by FY24

>$1.5B

Cumulative Free Cash Flow Generation by FY24

25

©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

*Based on current estimated semiconductor industry growth outlook

STRONG FREE

CASH FLOW*

GENERATION

$ in millions

Our strong free cash flow has enabled us to invest internally and return cash to shareholders

$225

$200

$175 $150 $125

$100

$75

$50 $25 $0

$212

Million

$64M

Generated strong

free cash flow

during recession

$148M

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Cabot Microelectronics

KMG

26

©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

* Free cash flow is operating cash flow less capital expenditures

CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT

M&A

PRIORITY

28%

ORDER OF

FUTURE CASH DEPLOYMENT

CASH DEPLOYED IN

PRIORITIES

FY2019

INTERNAL INVESTMENTS

$58M

Invest in growth and cost improvement opportunities, resulting in increased spending in FY20-FY21

DIVIDENDS

$46M

Pay ongoing and increasing dividends

M&A

$1,182M

Utilize the balance sheet to execute

opportunistic M&A that meets

strategic objectives

SHARE REPURCHASES

$15M

Repurchase shares, balanced with

deleveraging goals and other priorities

27 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

FY19$58M

GUIDANCE

FY20$100M-$130M

FY20 - FY21

ESTIMATED

~$200M OVER 2YR

FUTURE

~$50M/YR

EXPECTATIONS

AFTER FY21

INVESTING IN FUTURE GROWTH

FY20 - FY21

Performance

Materials

IT

Electronic Materials

28 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

M&A

PRINCIPLES

Financially compatible with our current business model

Provides adjacent technologies that add additional value to existing customers

STRENGTHENING

OUR CORE MATERIALS

BUSINESSES

STRONG

PREFERENCE

FOR ELECTRONIC

MATERIALS

Leverages existing channels to market and extends customer base

Applies core capabilities to new markets outside of semiconductor industry

29 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

FIVE-YEAR

ILLUSTRATIVE MODEL

FY18 PRO FORMA

FY20-FY24

Electronic Materials Revenue

$866M

5%-7% CAGR*

Performance Materials Revenue

$198M

8%-10% CAGR

Total Revenue

$1,064M

6%-8% CAGR*

Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA

$311M

~35% of Revenue

*Based on current estimated semiconductor industry growth outlook

30 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

FY24

Total Revenue ~$1.4B-$1.5B

EBITDA ~$480M-$520M

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Leading Electronic Materials Supplier

Consumables-Based Business Model

Growing Opportunities

Sustained Strong Financial Performance

Commitment to Return Value to Shareholders

  • World's largest supplier of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) polishing slurries
  • Leading global supplier of high purity process chemicals (HPPC)
  • Second largest CMP pads supplier to the semiconductor industry
  • Supply to virtually all semiconductor manufacturers in the world
  • Robust product portfolio, serving all applications and technology nodes
  • Approximately 97% of revenue derived from consumable materials
  • Broad exposure across all types of semiconductor devices
  • Historically less cyclical than semiconductor equipment suppliers
  • Robust growth in memory and logic applications
  • Increasing complexity of semiconductor devices
  • Rising semiconductor content to support Virtual Reality (VR), Internet of Things (IoT), High Performance Computing (HPC), Cloud, Automotive
  • Increasing oil production, aging infrastructure and new pipeline construction
  • High profitability
  • Low capital intensity
  • Strong free cash flow generation
  • Ongoing balanced return of excess capital to shareholders with investment for growth
  • Maintain stable and increasing dividends over time
  • Maintain a prudent balance sheet and de-lever appropriately post-M&A

31 ©2019 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

CONTACT US

investor_relations@cabotcmp.com 630.499.2600

Disclaimer

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 00:53:02 UTC
