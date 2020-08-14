CABOT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation - COG

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 13, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG), if they purchased the Company's securities between October 23, 2015, and June 12, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Cabot and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cog/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 13, 2020 .

About the Lawsuit

Cabot and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On June 15, 2020, the Attorney General of Pennsylvania announced fifteen criminal counts against the Company, including nine felonies, following recommendations from a grand jury investigation that noted the Company's "long-term indifference" to pollution damage to water supplies caused by its faulty gas wells.

On this news, the price of Cabot's shares plummeted.

The case is Windler v. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, et al, 20-cv-02827.

