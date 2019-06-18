Cabot Oil & Gas : J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference
0
06/18/2019 | 09:34am EDT
J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference
June 18, 2019
Forward-Looking Statements and Other Disclosures
This presentation includes forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The statements regarding future financial and operating performance and results, returns to shareholders, strategic pursuits and goals, market prices, future hedging and risk management activities, and other statements that are not historical facts contained in this report are forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "project", "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "budget", "plan", "forecast", "outlook", "target", "predict", "may", "should", "could", "will" and similar expressions are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, market factors, market prices (including geographic basis differentials) of natural gas and crude oil, results of future drilling and marketing activity, future production and costs, legislative and regulatory initiatives, electronic, cyber or physical security breaches and other factors detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. See "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of the Form 10-K and subsequent public filings for additional information about these risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Cabot Oil & Gas (the "Company" or "Cabot") does not undertake any obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
This presentation may contain certain terms, such as resource potential, risked or unrisked resources, potential locations, risked or unrisked locations, EUR (estimated ultimate recovery) and other similar terms that describe estimates of potentially recoverable hydrocarbons that the SEC rules prohibit from being included in filings with the SEC. These estimates are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and may not constitute "reserves" within the meaning of SEC rules and accordingly, are subject to substantially greater risk of being actually realized. These estimates are based on the Company's existing models and internal estimates. Actual locations drilled and quantities that may be ultimately recovered from the Company's interests could differ substantially. Factors affecting ultimate recovery include the scope of the Company's ongoing drilling program, which will be directly affected by the availability of capital, drilling and production costs, availably of drilling services and equipment, drilling results, lease expirations, transportation constraints, regulatory approvals, actual drilling results, including geological and mechanical factors affecting recovery rates, and other factors. These estimates may change significantly as development of the Company's assets provide additional data. Investors
are urged to consider carefully the disclosures and risk factors about Cabot's reserves in the Form 10‐K and other reports on file with the SEC.
This presentation also refers to Discretionary Cash Flow, EBITDAX, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Net Debt calculations and ratios. These non-GAAP financial measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. For additional disclosure regarding such non-GAAP measures, including definitions of these terms and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to Cabot's most recent earnings release at www.cabotog.comand the Company's related 8-K on file with the SEC.
2
First-Quarter 2019 Highlights
Net income of $262.8 million (or $0.62 per share); adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $307.8 million (or $0.73 per share)
Net cash provided by operating activities of $585.3 million; discretionary cash flow (non-GAAP) of $505.9 million
Free cash flow (non-GAAP) of $308.4 million
Return on capital employed (ROCE) (non-GAAP) for the trailing twelve months of 20.4 percent
Daily equivalent production of 2,276 million cubic feet equivalent (Mmcfe) per day, an increase of 21 percent relative to the prior- year comparable quarter (25 percent on a divestiture-adjusted basis)
Improved operating expenses per unit by six percent relative to the prior-year comparable quarter
Announced a 29 percent dividend increase, the Company's fourth dividend increase in the last two years
Note: See supplemental tables at the end of the presentation for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
1 Includes direct operations, transportation and gathering, taxes other than income, exploration, DD&A, general and administrative, and interest expense
Q1
Q4
Q1
2019
2018
2018
Equivalent Production (Mmcfe/d)
2,276
2,243
1,884
Realized Gas Price (Incl. Hedges) ($/Mcf)
$3.35
$3.11
$2.44
Realized Gas Price (Excl. Hedges) ($/Mcf)
$3.09
$3.22
$2.50
Net Income ($mm)
$262.8
$275.0
$117.2
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) ($mm)
$307.8
$235.8
$128.5
Discretionary Cash Flow (non-GAAP) ($mm)
$505.9
$492.8
$280.3
Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) ($mm)
$308.4
$241.4
$88.6
EBITDAX (non-GAAP) ($mm)
$513.7
$463.1
$278.6
Operating Expenses1 ($/Mcfe)
$1.48
$1.87
$1.58
LTM Net Debt / EBITDAX (non-GAAP)
0.6x
1.0x
1.0x
TTM ROCE (non-GAAP)
20.4%
15.9%
8.3%
3
Cabot Oil & Gas Overview
Marcellus Shale
~2,900 Remaining Undrilled Locations1
Year-End 2018 Net Operated Producing Horizontal Wells: 647
2018 Wells Placed on Production: 84 Net Wells
2019E Wells Placed on Production: 80 - 85 Net Wells
2018 Year-End Proved Reserves: 11.6 Tcfe
(19% growth year-over-year, 25% per debt-adjusted share2)
2018 Production: 2,014 Mmcfe/d
(7% growth year-over-year, 12% per debt-adjusted share2)
2019E Production Growth: 20%
(27% per debt-adjusted share2)
2019E Capital Expenditures: $800 million
1 As of year-end 2018
2 Debt-adjusted share count is calculated as the sum of the annual weighted average shares outstanding plus the incremental "debt shares" by dividing average total debt by the average annual share price
4
Cabot Oil & Gas Strategy
Disciplined capital allocation focused on:
•
Delivering growth per debt-adjusted share
•
Increasing return of capital to shareholders
•
Generating positive free cash flow
•
Maintaining a strong balance sheet
Improving corporate returns on capital employed
•
2018 production growth of 7% (12% per debt-adjusted share1)
Deliver growth in production and reserves
•
2018 reserve growth of 19% (25% per debt-adjusted share1)
per debt-adjusted share while
•
2018 free cash flow generation of $297mm
generating positive free cash flow
•
2019E production growth of 20% (27% per debt-adjusted share1)
•
2019E free cash flow generation of $600 - $650mm at $2.75 NYMEX (~6% yield2)
Generate an improving return on capital employed
•
TTM Q1 2019 ROCE of 20.4%, an increase of over 1200 basis points relative to TTM Q1 2018
(ROCE) that exceeds our cost of capital
•
2019E ROCE of 22% - 23% at $2.75 NYMEX
• Increased dividend by 29 percent, the Company's fourth dividend increase in the last two years
Increase the return of capital to shareholders
•
Returned over $1.0bn of capital in 2018
•
Repurchased approximately 38.5mm shares in 2018
through dividends and share repurchases
•
Cabot is committed to returning >50% of free cash flow to shareholders annually through dividends and share
repurchases
•
Net debt / LTM EBITDAX of 0.6x as of 3/31/2019
Maintain a strong balance sheet
•
Liquidity of ~$1.8bn as of 4/22/20193, including $315mm of cash on hand
to maximize financial flexibility
•
Paid down $304mm of senior notes at maturity in 2018, resulting in annualized interest expense savings of
$21.8mm
Note: See supplemental tables at the end of the presentation for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
1
Debt-adjusted share count is calculated as the sum of the annual weighted average shares outstanding plus the incremental "debt shares" by dividing average total debt by the average annual share price
5
2
Based on market capitalization as of June 11, 2019 and midpoint of guidance range
3
As of closing of amended and restated unsecured revolving credit facility
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 13:33:06 UTC